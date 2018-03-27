Flash flood smashes south-east, heavy rain threatens Coast

HEAVY rainfall systems are bearing down on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon, having dumped a deluge across the south-east already.

The northern tip of the Coast is set to cop the brunt of the system making its way here, with up to 20mm set to drop on Noosa Heads and surrounding suburbs.

The rainfall is set to come down in intense bursts with isolated falls tipped to be higher where thunderstorm activity hits.

The Bureau of Meteorology has tipped the rest of the Coast to be set for double-digit rainfall over the next few hours as well, with maximum falls pushed higher in parts if these thunderstorms currently off the Coast sweep over the region.

INCOMING: The Gympie rain radar shows significant downpours headed our way. Bureau of Meteorology

The system is moving north-west and follows another system which just battered Brisbane's northern suburbs, leaving roads flooded.

No flash flood warnings are current for the Coast, but we'll keep you updated if the forecast worsens.

Higgins Storm Chasing has warned flash flooding is likely under some of the more intense cells currently sweeping north-west, across North Brisbane.