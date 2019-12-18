Menu
A request has been made for water bombing assistance after two fires broke out at Peregian Springs and Noosa Heads this afternoon. Pictured is smoke billowing from Peregian Springs.
Breaking

'Bloody full on': Residents urged to leave as fires spread

Ashley Carter
by
18th Dec 2019 1:28 PM | Updated: 2:32 PM

>> 'BIZARRE': MAN ALLEGEDLY CRASHES WITH GUN, DRUGS, $83K CASH

>> 'IT'S GREEDY': NURSE SLAMS LANEWAY PARKING CHANGE

UPDATE 2.30PM:

A FIRE that broke out at Noosa Heads this afternoon has been contained, but a warning to residents to prepare to leave is still current.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews had contained the blaze, which was burning near Noosa Dr and Coral Tree Ave, but the fire was still ongoing.

SMOKE: The fire in Peregian Springs visible from homes in Doonan.
"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," QFES said in a warning.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."

It comes as multiple crews and water bombing helicopters were called to Peregian Springs this afternoon after a separate blaze broke out near Peregian Springs Dr and Doonan Bridge Rd.

A witness in the area said the blaze was "bloody full on".

Queensland Police have closed the Sunshine Motorway at the Doonan roundabout. 

QFES has issued a warning to residents to stay informed as crews work to contain the blaze. 

It's unclear at this stage if properties are under threat.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area as smoke billows from a bushfire at Peregian Springs.
People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

If you think your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.

