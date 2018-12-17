Menu
A car caught alight near the Burce Hwy at Beerburrum on Monday afternoon. Contributed
Flames engulf car billowing smoke on Bruce Highway

Shayla Bulloch
17th Dec 2018 3:30 PM
SMOKE billowed across a Sunshine Coast highway after a car caught alight this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Beerburrum at 3pm where the engine of a ute caught fire.

Witnesses reported flames and smoke billowing around the driver's-side tyre and from under the bonnet of the car parked just before the southbound exit of the Bruce Highway at Roys Rd.

The car was "well-alight" when fire crews arrived but was contained a few minutes later.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also on scene assisting fire crews and reported all passengers were out of the car and paramedics weren't treating any patients.

Queensland Police Service also closed the "southbound slow lane".

