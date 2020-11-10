Menu
Brazen break-and-enter at Logan Hyperdome
Crime

Flame-haired mum’s Best & Less shoplift fail

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
10th Nov 2020 3:42 PM
A young Logan mother of twins with no criminal history claimed it was an "accident" when she was busted at Logan Hyperdome shopping centre with two shoplifted items, a court has heard.

Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods following her cack-handed theft attempts on August 10.

The court heard about 4.15pm, Manolis was witnessed on CCTV camera trying on a Melbourne Storm rugby league jersey at Best & Less.

After she took it off, she placed it in her trolley under other items.

Yarrabilba woman Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24. Picture: Alex Treacy
When exiting the store, Manolis paid for the other items, children's clothing valued at $48.15, but not the jersey, which was valued at $50.

Manolis then proceeded to the shopping centre's TK Maxx outlet, where she shoplifted a children's toy valued at $14.99.

When police caught up with her, she stated that both items had been shoplifted by "accident", the court heard.

No restitution was sought as the items were returned to the stores undamaged.

Manolis was fined $200.

No conviction was recorded.

