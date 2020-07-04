Menu
Aunty Lillian Burke in Gympie's Memorial Park
Flag-raising to go ahead in Gympie as NAIDOC Week postponed

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
4th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
THIS year’s NAIDOC Week has been postponed until November, however Gympie residents will still be able to commemorate the event next week with a ceremonial flag raising in the heart of Gympie.

The National NAIDOC Committee announced last month the celebrations would be held from November 8-15, after deciding in March to delay the week from July 5-12.

“The November dates follow the decision by the National NAIDOC committee to postpone NAIDOC Week from the original July dates due to the impacts and uncertainty from the escalating coronavirus pandemic across our communities and cities,” the committee said.

“The postponement was aimed at protecting our elders and those in our communities with chronic health issues from the disastrous impacts of COVID-19.”

Local Aboriginal Elder Lillian Burke said a flag-raising ceremony will be held next Friday, July 10, to commemorate the occasion.

“We’re just doing the flag raising Friday,” she said.

‘We’re doing the Family Fun Day and everything in November.

“Let’s hope it’s not too cold and people will be able to come before work.”

She said social distancing measures would be in place and Gympie residents were invited to attend the flag raising in Nelson Reserve on Friday at 8am.

