Fix the dangerous, ancient bridge that cuts the coast off from Gympie

Letters to the Editor

Coondoo Creek Bridge priority

IT WAS interesting to see the virtues of a highway upgrade (between Gympie and the Cooloola Coast) being mooted by the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce in The Gympie Times (9/09/17).

I, for one, am happy with the current highway and would expect that any future upgrade would coincide with the forthcoming northern extension of the Pacific Hwy that will bypass Gympie to the east, greatly improving access to the Cooloola Coast.

To my mind, vastly more important is the replacement of the old timber bridge over Coondoo Creek on that highway.

Coondoo creek on Tin Can Bay Road Renee Pilcher

Councillor Mark Mcdonald confirmed at the recent council meeting in Tin Can Bay, that the replacement of this ancient bridge was a serious priority and was being addressed.

This bridge is a notoriously narrow and dangerous structure that should have been replaced a long time ago.

Instead, it has remained in place, with repair after repair being applied to extend its use-by date. Sadly, accidents continue to happen, and who will forget the horrendous triple fatality that occurred there?

Being cut off by flooding of the structure on numerous occasions over the years (sometimes for up to three days), one has had to resort to travelling via Maryborough on the coast road that was not much better in order to visit the hospital in Gympie.

So, let's get our priorities right and all push together to expedite its replacement with a modern, all-weather structure that will assure visitors and locals on the Cooloola Coast, they no longer will be impeded by rain events flooding the bridge.

Peter Raynes,

Tin Can Bay

MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Preparedness for nuclear attack

I AM still trying to get over to people in authority in Australia the urgent need for a preparedness plan for our people to tell us how to survive a nuclear missile attack - should we be unlucky enough to have it happen.

We cannot pretend that Australia is the only safe country in the world when we are already tied up with the rest of the world's problems. And other countries are getting prepared "ïn case”.

We don't have to have a direct hit to change our lives. A target like Brisbane can affect us here - even by radiation being carried on the wind to us.

The Gympie Regional Council says it is not on their bucket list and so my approaches to our Federal MP Llew O'Brien has resulted in him passing on my concerns to Senator Marise Payne, Minister for Defence.

I suspect due to the commitments of her job I will not hear as quickly as I would like. Surely there is someone else in her office with the time?

I frequently receive circulars from governments including our local government relating to entertainment and other community events. The literature is very colourful and attractive which means it costs a lot. So why is it so hard to give a similar consideration to a simple black and white flyer that can be pinned to the fridge - in constant eye contact all day every day?

The flyer can include an emergency list and a personal list for people - in short sentences without the waffle - and people will read it.

Someone has to start somewhere and I intend to annoy people until it happens.

And we need an energetic and informative disaster committee that recognises its role will include modern missile disaster preparedness as they will be the first on the scene after the event. Even if they have been told the federal or state people have it covered.

This is not the old fashioned wartime when we knew the invaders were approaching.

This is a press of a button from other places.

In the meantime: Remember "get under cover, stay under cover, and wait for permission to leave”.

And send your concerns to the authorities.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie