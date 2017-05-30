Fix the Bruce Hwy and unlock our full potential

THERE is great opportunity for the Gympie region's 4298 businesses and countless organisations to unlock more of this region's untapped potential tomorrow when applications open for the $20 million Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs and Investment Packages.

The money will go to the projects and ideas expected to create the most opportunities and jobs so it is to be hoped everybody who can will have a crack at this.

Youth unemployment in Wide Bay recently reached an appalling 23.9%, and while general jobless figures are improving for the Gympie region (as opposed to Wide Bay, which we are part of) there is still much to be done.

Gympie has traditionally had very high unemployment compared to the state and national average but 2016 saw that gap narrow. Our jobless rate went from being about 4% worse to just over 2% worse. The graphs are heading in the right direction and must be nurtured and encouraged like a toddler on the cusp of walking.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said ahead of the Federal Budget the key drivers to reducing unemployment are to create an environment for strong business growth and to invest in infrastructure projects.

Safe and reliable transport corridors are a vital part of that infrastructure and confidence, and getting the money from the Federal and State Governments to finish the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Hwy bypass is a new and pressing priority for this region.

Gympie council is certainly splashing the money around, with the Smithfield St revitalisation, the stunning new aquatic centre and a half million dollar facelift at The Pavilion. While this does not get applause from everyone - there are some concerns the council is spending too much money on these sorts of things and not enough on rural roads and other basic services - it does generate a feeling of positivity, potential and possibility. It also generates employment and helps make our community a nicer place to live.

Housing values, though still affordable, have climbed 7% and some rural properties in this region have also risen in value. Last year we also had one of the best housing construction figures for regional areas in Queensland. Population is steadily growing as people continue to seek out our affordable housing.

The graphs all do appear to moving in the right direction.

For more information and to read more about the Local Investment Plan for Wide Bay Burnett visit the Regional Jobs and Investment Package website.