Five-year-old girl taken on "deranged, drug-addled” crime spree with father

Jacob Carson | 3rd Mar 2017 3:54 PM
CRIME SPREE: The first stop for the father and daughter was their local Energex substation.
CRIME SPREE: The first stop for the father and daughter was their local Energex substation. Contributed

A"DERANGED, drug-addled” father took his five-year-old daughter on a one-night crime spree during which he pointed a gun at police and tried to take out the power supply to Cooloola Cove by breaking in to the local power sub-station.

Incredibly, Joshua Thomas William Watson, 34, had an almost clean slate until the night of July 16, last year. But that all came undone over 24 hours during which he committed 15 crimes.

He pleaded guilty to those crime in Gympie District Court yesterday and was sentenced to three years imprisonment, with his time served declared.

The crimes he committed included wilful damage, sabotage, endangerment of a child, serious assault of a police officer, break and enter, as well as stealing and illegal possession of firearms.

Appearing via video-link from Maryborough Correctional centre, Watson's head was bowed as the judge recounted the extraordinary events of that night.

Reeling from rampant ice use, Watson had accrued a considerable drug debt - and devised a plan to rob the Cooloola Chemist - a decision made while still under the influence of the drug.

After breaking into his step-father's gun safe with a grinder and pair of bolt cutters, Watson took his daughter and an 'arsenal' of firearms to the local Energex substation.

"The goal of this, as far as I can tell,” Judge Robertson said in Gympie District Court yesterday, "was to disable the chemist's security system”.

"Your daughter was to act as a lookout and assist you in transporting any stolen goods.”

After cutting a whole in the perimeter fence and breaking into the sub-station's office, Watson and his daughter proceeded to turn off every switch they could find, as well as throwing a metal dog leash into a transformer to blow out the system.

"Instead of shorting out the security, you managed to cause $15,000 in property damage and disable the hot water system instead,” Judge Robertson added.

"These are the actions of a deranged mind Mr Watson, by doing this you have directly endangered your daughter's life.”

After leaving the power station, father and daughter arrived at their target. In total, Watson broke into the same chemist three times during that night, with his daughter accompanying him on the first two occasions.

A number of items, including twelve cases of Diazepam were loaded into his car, nestled amongst stolen firearms and ammunition.

After taking his daughter back home, he returned to the chemist a third time around four the following morning. Police, patrolling the area after the first two break-ins, were alerted to Watson's presence after he turned on the internal lights of the store.

Entering the store and finding Mr Watson, sweaty and erratic, one officer drew her taser - the other drew his firearm. The situation escalated when Watson revealed the large revolver nestled in his lap, at one point pointing it at the officers in "a gesture of offering”.

Eventually arrested, Watson voiced his concern to the arresting officers about the safety of his daughter, who he had left asleep and alone.

When police entered the home they found the five-year-old asleep in the master bedroom. Strewn around her was ammunition, prescription medication and most worryingly - a bullet hole in the window where the firearm had been accidentally discharged. On the kitchen counter was a fully loaded handgun.

Gympie Times

