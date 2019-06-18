Five weird road rules we're breaking

Drivers are breaking the rules and some don't even know.

Drivers are breaking the rules and some don't even know. Contributed

DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main Roads data, analysed by RACQ, revealed 147 people had been caught driving over traffic islands, more than 320 had been fined for having an arm out of the window, and 21 were deemed to have reversed their car further than necessary.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said some drivers may not have realised just how risky these behaviours were.

"These may be lesser known road rules, but it's dangerous to drive over a traffic island - not only could it damage your car, you could also end up in the path of oncoming traffic," Ms Hunter said.

"It should be about self-preservation here too. Having limbs hanging outside of a car window is dangerous and you're breaking the law. If you're caught, you might lose some money in a fine, but losing your arm in a crash would be worse.

"When it comes to reversing further than required, this is a no brainer. Reversing your car is necessary in some instances, but you have less view of the road so it's best to limit it and just know you could be fined for overdoing it."

Ms Hunter said at least 30 drivers had been given a ticket when their car leaked grease or oil.

"If your car leaks, it's a sign something is wrong - get it checked out or a fine could be the least of your worries," she said.

"Simply put, these road rules are there to keep you and other road users safe - if you break them, prepare to cop a fine."

Broken road rules in Queensland - January to December 2018: