Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Peak hour city traffic has come to a standstill this morning, as a large multi vehicle crash on the Captain Cook Bridge is causing major delays.
Peak hour city traffic has come to a standstill this morning, as a large multi vehicle crash on the Captain Cook Bridge is causing major delays.
News

Five-vehicle pileup causes major delays in Brisbane CBD

by Nathan Edwards
16th Nov 2020 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Peak-hour traffic in the Brisbane CBD has come to a standstill this morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the Captain Cook Bridge.

A five-vehicle pileup has caused at least one inbound lane on the Riverside Expressway to be closed this morning, backing traffic all the way to Greenslopes.

Initial reports indicate commuter delays of up to 35 minutes this morning when travelling from Brisbane's south.

 

 

Police are currently on scene directing traffic, and have urged inner city commuters to "expect delays" on the Monday run to work.

There are no reports of injuries.

Originally published as Five-vehicle pileup causes major delays in Brisbane CBD

More Stories

accident brisbane cbd crash traffic delays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Premium Content Man charged with murder after dramatic arrest in Mackay

        Crime Police have charged a man with murder after a body was found earlier this month. The wanted man was found more than 750km away in Mackay.

        4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        Premium Content 4 Gympie eateries ordered to improve standards

        News Businesses failing to comply with safety standards across the Gympie region.

        FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

        News From historic hotels to management businesses near spectacular tourists hot spots...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites