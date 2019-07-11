Menu
The Bruce Highway is blocked after five vehicles were involved in a pile up on the Sunshine Coast.
Breaking

Five-vehicle pile up blocks Bruce Highway traffic

Stuart Cumming
by
11th Jul 2019 7:04 PM
THE Bruce Highway is blocked after five vehicles were involved in a pile up on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to the Coochin Creek scene, just south of the Bells Creek Arterial Rd interchange, at 6.33pm.

The spokesman said the crash had occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway, completely blocking the flow of traffic.

He said the northbound lanes remained open.

Police said southbound traffic was being diverted along Roys Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said four people were being treated for minor injuries.

