Five tips: how to score a rental in Gympie

Rachael Harratt gives her best five tips for securing a rental in Gympie.

With low rental vacancies and tough competition, the current rental market in the Gympie Region is hard to crack.

Many locals have faced the challenge of finding rentals in the current climate and Head of Property Management at Century 21 Rachael Harratt has witnessed the struggle.

"The rental market in Gympie is the tightest I have seen it," Ms Harratt said.

"We have 40 new tenancies in Feb 2021 compared to 18 in Feb 2020.

"Enquiry is at an all time high."

Her top five tips for securing a rental: check the websites daily for new listings; make sure your application is sharp; apply online where possible; attend viewings; and apply quickly.

Ms Harratt, who has worked at Century 21 for five years, puts the spike in the squeezed market down to people relocating to the Gympie and Cooloola Coast regions over the past 12 months.

Gympie Century 21 agent Rachael Harratt gives her best tips for securing a rental.

"This has driven the prices of rental properties up and vacancy rates have plummeted," she said.

" Century 21 has the largest rental portfolio in the region and we are consistently seeing vacancy rates less than one per cent, sometimes even zero per cent."

The high demand has not only driven rental prices up but also sale prices, according to Ms Harratt.

"(This) has tempted a lot of landlords to sell their investment properties, further adding to the strain on the already tight rental market," she said.

Ms Harratt said one of the most common mistakes applicants make when looking for rentals is that they don't fully fill out the application form.

"It is really important to make sure you fill out your application form in its entirety," she said.

"Make sure you have attached all of your supporting documentation, and have contact numbers for all of your references.

"When the rental market is firing like it is, properties are leasing quickly and you want to make sure there are no delays in processing your application form."