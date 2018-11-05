Five things which happened in the Gympie region this weekend

It was a busy weekend around the Gympie region.

TOO busy enjoying the pre-summer sun over the weekend to keep up with the news?

Well fear not, we have got you covered with five things you may have missed in the region over the past few days.

1. Fires flare up to Gympie's west

Firefighters were kept busy at the weekend.

FIREFIGHTERS had their hands full on Saturday as the fire season returned with a vengeance.

Glastonbury, Amamoor Creek and Widgee were among the area to have wildfire outbreaks, as volunteers crews were pushed to their limit to keep the blazes under control.

Water bombers were needed at the southern edge of the Widgee fire to contain it, with a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Spokesman saying the much-needed rain from the past few weeks had left the region "green but still dry”.

2. Brooloo bike crash

A 20-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a bike crash at Brooloo. Tobi Loftus

A TWENTY-YEAR old man was was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after a serious motorbike crash at Brooloo.

The young man suffered chest and head injuries in the crash, which happened on the Mary Valley Road about 2.50pm.

3. Quilts craft a fun weekend at Showgrounds

Connie McMahon at the showgrounds. Josh Preston

THE Cooloola Comets stadium became a patchwork job at the weekend as the Gympie Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular took over the venue.

More than 45 market stalls set up shop for the event, with a diverse range of quilts and patchworks numbering in excess of 150 on display.

Our photographer was on hand to snap some of the highlights which can be found here.

4. Ex-mayor warns Gympie council moving too fast

David Lahiff says Gympie regional Council is moving too fast for ratepayers. Troy Kippen

EX-KILKIVAN mayor David Lahoff has warned Gympie Regional Council is moving much faster than their ratepayers can keep up.

Mr Lahiff, who served more than 21 years in the Kilkivan Shire Council (including 10 as mayor), said he has encountered a lot of people in the region who are unhappy with the current direction of the Gympie council.

And it was an opinion he shared.

"I'm pretty disappointed at what's going on,” he said yesterday.

"I think, as a lot of others do, that there are too many projects getting done, costing a lot and we would be better to do it over four or five years rather than all in this term.”

5. Borumba Dam catches a big turn out for Classic

Lake Borumba Fish Stocking Association secretary Rob Thompson makes sure this golden perch swims away. Bec Singh

FAMILIES dived into the fun at Borumba Dam this weekend as the Mary Valley Fishing Classic cast off.

It was not just Gympie and Valley residents with their lines out, either.

The Parker family had travelled from the Gold Coast to try their hand at catching the big one once again, having been up every year since the event's 2012 debut.

"It is just a good family fishing event. Got Ethan into boating, camping and fishing,” Glenn Parker said.

"Always good to leave the busyness of the city behind.”