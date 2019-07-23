Menu
Trains and rates are on the list of items up for debate at tomorrow's Gympie Regional Council meeting.
Five things on Gympie council's meeting list

23rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
HIGHER cleaning costs, more carriages for the Rattler and fairer rates are a handful of the items up for debate at tomorrow's Gympie Regional Council meeting.

The council is facing a $142,000 per year increase on the cost of keeping the region's 53 public amenities clean.

New tenders for the work have been called and the job is expected to be awarded to Rainbow Beach's AusCon Services for the next two years.

The company beat out seven other tenders with offers ranging from $34,0000-$116,000 per month.

Public toilet in Memorial Lane.
AusCon's price winning price was $42,000.

With regard to their rail line the council wants to transfer rollingstock assets worth more than $35,000 to the Rattler Railway Company to help cater for the growing tourism venture.

"The RRC currently has insufficient carriage capacity to cater for peak periods and hence is forgoing significant revenue,” the staff report says.

"It has the opportunity to seek funding to upgrade carriages but needs to own the carriages.”

They say some services are missing out on 40-50 ticket sales.

Under the proposed agreement the carriages must be used for the Rattler service or they will revert to council ownership.

RED ROCKET: The Mary Valley Rattler
On to rates, and councillor Dan Stewart wants a closer look to be taken at the region's differential rating values.

It is, Cr Stewart says in his motion, a question of fairness.

"Whether the overall level of rates is too high or low is a separate issue.

"The proposed study is about whether rates in some categories of properties are too high or low compared to others,” he says.

Council staff say there has not been a review into their rating since it was established in 2010.

In other items to be discussed the council is: looking at maintaining North Deep Creek's Laurel Rd; adopting new building and plumbing fees and charges; and opening draft Gympie Gold Mining Strategic Plan to the public for feedback.

