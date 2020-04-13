Five sports games to get you through coronavirus

Are you hanging out for some sporting action but there’s no games on TV and you can’t go to training because of the coronavirus restrictions? Try playing these games for some sporting satisfaction instead.

1. FIFA 20 (XBOX 1 / PS4)

This game lets you live out all your elite football dreams.

FIFA 20 has all your favourite game modes like ultimate team and career mode, plus a new VOLTA feature that takes all the best bits of FIFA Street.

It includes several options to play in three versus three, four versus four and five versus five matches, as well as with professional futsal rules.

VOLTA will follow a similar storyline to FIFA 19, with players playing as their own personalised avatar.

2. NHL20 (XBOX 1 / PS4)

The NHL ice hockey simulation series tends to fly under the radar of a lot of sports gamers, however it gets better and better every year.

NHL20 is without a doubt the pick of the series, with improved puck and skating physics, lifelike instant replays and improved presentations.

3. Top Spin 4 (XBOX 360 / PS3

Not only does Top Spin 4 succeed at being one of the most accurate tennis simulations available, but its training modes and shot assists make it accessible for newcomers to the sport too.

4. AFL Evolution 2 (XBOX 1 / PS4)

AFL Evolution 2 has come out at the perfect time, giving avid fans and players an outlet after the postponement of the AFL season due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

There is no better time to play as your favourite team in a significantly improved version of 2017’s AFL Evolution.

It’s much faster then the original and if you can get past the jerky game play, and average graphics, this game is a good way to make up for the lack of footy at the moment.

5. Skate 3 (XBOX 1 / PS3)

Can’t meet up with your mates at the skatepark? Scratch the skateboarding itch with this game.

The standard game play in Skate 3 is still extremely solid and outperforms Tony Hawk series with ease.

Tricks are still pulled off with the left and right thumb stick (with the left stick controlling your body and the right controlling the board) and right and left triggers for grabs.

The point of Skate 3’s career mode is to build a new skateboard brand from scratch, completing challenges along the way.

You can easily kill a couple of hours just rolling around in the games free ride mode, skating empty pools, parks or street style spots.