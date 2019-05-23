Five siblings take to the greens at Gympie bowls club

WORTHWHILE: Siblings Jeff Worth, Dell Stretton, Peter Worth, Charlie Worth and Janelle Walker at the Albert Park Bowls Club tournament on Sunday.

BOWLS: Five siblings with the same passion for lawn bowls competed in the Five-a-Side carnival at Albert Bowls Club on Sunday.

Jeff Worth, Dell Stretton, Peter Worth, Charlie Worth and Janelle Walker grew up around the sport as their grandfather Chas Millers was a foundation member of Kandanga Bowls Club, which formed in 1949.

Their parents, Wally and Joan Worth, followed in those footsteps, joining the club in the 1950s and holding various positions of games director, president and provedore.

Mr Worth supplied machine and workers to help renovate the greens on several occasions.

Charlie made the trip from Robina last weekend so he could play on the same team as his four siblings, a trip he said was "definitely worth it”.

Charlie is a member of the Robina Bowls Club and is out on the greens every Sunday.

Mrs Walker said she enjoyed playing with her siblings.

"It's very special. We all went out for tea on Saturday night and we try and catch up as often as we can,” she said.

"We all love the competitiveness and the friends you make from playing bowls.

"It can be a challenging sport, but we all love it.”

The Tin Can Bay team took out the competition on Sunday.