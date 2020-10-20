Five rushed to hospital from two separate crashes
TWO people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Kewins Rd at Glastonbury yesterday afternoon about 4pm.
One person suffered minor injuries and a second person had an injury to their hand, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.
Both people were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
Later, just after 7pm, three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Curra on the intersection of Rodney Rd and Ian Drive.
All three people were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, QAS reported.
