Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Five reported missing as chopper fades from radar

by Ava Benny-Morrison
7th Sep 2019 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FIVE people are missing and a major search operation is underway after a helicopter faded off the radar off the coast of Port Stephens overnight.

The helicopter went missing in destructive winds and storms about 6:30pm last night.

According to police, the helicopter, which had five people on board, went missing in the vicinity of Anna Bay.

It is believed the private helicopter had taken off from Brisbane, stopped in Coffs Harbour to refuel and was flying to Bankstown Airport when it disappeared.

A search involving the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, police and marine rescue was conducted last night and was due to resume at 7am today.

More Stories

chopper editors picks missing aircraft missing people port stephens

Top Stories

    Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    premium_icon Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    Feature Wildlife Warrior Bob Irwin opens up about the invasive rumours that dog his private life; the pain of losing Steve and not seeing grandkids, Bindi and Robert

    Former principal Kenneth Ernst jailed for child sex abuse

    premium_icon Former principal Kenneth Ernst jailed for child sex abuse

    Crime Victim tells court "those scars are there for life"

    VIDEO: Cool drone footage of stage 2 Mary River Rail Trail

    premium_icon VIDEO: Cool drone footage of stage 2 Mary River Rail Trail

    News Watch as the drone hovers across the track - stage 2 is almost done.

    Did someone else kill Shaun Barker?

    premium_icon Did someone else kill Shaun Barker?

    Crime William Francis Dean's new theory on murder aired in court