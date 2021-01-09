Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic
Queensland Ambulance Service generic
Breaking

Five people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle accident

Natalie Wynne
9th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.3opm

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle accident on the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a female with chest injuries and a child were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three other people were taken to Nambour Hospital also in a stable condition.

 

EARLIER 12.00pm

Five people are being assessed for injuries after a two-vehicle accident at Nambour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were called to the scene at David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said five patients were currently being assessed and appeared to be in a stable condition.

nambour qas. queensland ambulance serviceses road accident sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        63yo downs at least 6 beers in 1.5 hrs, then gets behind wheel

        Premium Content 63yo downs at least 6 beers in 1.5 hrs, then gets behind...

        News A Tin Can Bay truck driver admits to being ‘guilty and stupid’ after he drank 6-8 beers and decided to drive. DETAILS:

        'No respect’: 30yo drives 3 times while disqualified

        Premium Content 'No respect’: 30yo drives 3 times while disqualified

        News A 30-year-old Brisbane man who lives in Gympie will face jail time if he drives...

        RANKED: 22 drink drivers to hit the Gympie courts in 2020

        Premium Content RANKED: 22 drink drivers to hit the Gympie courts in 2020

        News These 22 Gympie region residents blew twice the limit or over in 2020, with one...

        28yo writes off $14k car while four times legal limit

        Premium Content 28yo writes off $14k car while four times legal limit

        News A Gympie man’s decision to drive while heavily drunk has left a five-figure hole in...