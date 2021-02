The crash occurred at the intersection of Laceys Lane and Neerdie Road at GUnalda this afternoon.

TWO people involved in an accident at the intersection of Neerdie Road and Laceys Lane this afternoon have been taken in a stable condition to the Gympie Hospital.

The two-car crash occurred near Gunalda, north of Gympie, shortly after 1pm and involved five people, a QAS spokesman said. They were all assessed at the scene.

A man in his 60s was transported with spinal precautions, and a man in his 50s was transported with a minor shoulder injury.