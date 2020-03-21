Five new Coast coronavirus cases confirmed

FIVE new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service area, which includes Gympie.

Queensland Health confirmed the figure in its latest update this afternoon, which listed 37 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across the state.

“Queensland has 37 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 221,” the Queensland Health update read.

“The patients consist of 18 males and 19 females between the ages range of 1 and 75.

“Contact tracing is underway for these new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

The statement emphasised its recommendations surrounding social distancing, public gatherings and good hygiene.

It is unclear whether any of the five new cases was recorded in Gympie.

Gympie’s first coronavirus case was confirmed yesterday afternoon after a parent within the Victory College community tested positive to the disease.