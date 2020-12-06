Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five people taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after Bundall brawl
Five people taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after Bundall brawl
News

Five men injured in wild brawl at Gold Coast home

by Thomas Morgan
6th Dec 2020 10:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Five people have been taken to hospital after a wild brawl on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to an address along Racecourse Drive, Bundall at 5.33pm on Saturday after reports of a brawl "involving several people."

Queensland Ambulance transported a man in his 60s to Gold Coast University Hospital with chest pain.

Two men in their 20s were also taken to GCUH, one with a head injury and the other with facial injuries.

Two other men were also transported with minor injuries.

All five men were reportedly in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they'd received no complaints about the incident.

 

Originally published as Five men injured in wild brawl at Gold Coast home

More Stories

brawl bundall gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Premium Content Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Weather A cool change is expected to hit parts of Queensland today, breaking an almost two-week heatwave. But temperatures had already hit 30C by 7am in some towns.

        LET'S BE MERRY: Get excited about these festive Gympie events

        Premium Content LET'S BE MERRY: Get excited about these festive Gympie...

        News THE weather has turned hot and sticky, the Christmas trees and decorations are up...

        Two young men dead in Teewah Beach drowning tragedy

        Premium Content Two young men dead in Teewah Beach drowning tragedy

        News Police confirmed the horrible news just moments ago.

        Pregnant wife saves husband in desperate Teewah rescue

        Premium Content Pregnant wife saves husband in desperate Teewah rescue

        News A five-month pregnant woman saved her husband from being swept away