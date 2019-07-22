Menu
Five teenagers will face court today.
Crime

Five juveniles to face court over alleged joy ride

Tara Miko
Peter Hardwick
by and
22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE juveniles arrested on Saturday morning are due to appear in court this morning having spent the weekend in custody.

The boys, aged 14 to 17, were tracked by the Toowoomba Dog Squad to a Cecil Plains shed after an alleged joy ride across the Western Downs Friday night.

Police will allege the boys were seen on Friday night in a Volkswagen station wagon reported stolen from Chinchilla on July 12.

The car was linked to a break and enter at the Crows Nest IGA and a Yarraman service station on July 14, and break and enters at two service stations and a Nanango supermarket.

The Volkswagen was seen on the Warrego Highway at Warra about 8.50pm Friday, with stingers deployed in Dalby about 9.20pm.

The car was found in Cecil Plains where the boys allegedly tried to steal a Toyota LandCruiser.

Police claim the owner was threatened by some of the group before the 4WD became wedged on a fence.

The group was later tracked to a shed by the dog squad, and arrested about 2.15am.

An Eli Waters boy, 17, was charged with five counts of break and enter, and one of armed robbery, as well as unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police, dangerous driving, possession of dangerous drugs, stealing, and unlicensed driving.

A 16-year-old Eli Waters boy, two Chinchilla boys aged 16 and 15, and 14-year-old Withcott boy were all charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

The 16-year-old Eli Waters boy has also been charged with enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

The group made no application for bail when they appeared before the Dalby Children's Court on Saturday.

The matters were adjourned for mention in court today.

