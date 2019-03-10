Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Josh Adams was among those to come down. Pic: AAP
Jockey Josh Adams was among those to come down. Pic: AAP
Horses

Jockeys escape after horror fall

10th Mar 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five jockeys appear to have escaped serious injury after coming down in a horror race fall at Tamworth today.

All jockeys were taken to hospital following the race 2 incident, which occurred after Son Of A Dun - ridden by veteran NSW hoop Greg Ryan - seemed to go amiss just before the midpoint of the 1400m maiden.

Ryan fell to the turf, his horse's fall wreaking havoc as fellow jocks Josh Adams, Rachael King, Wendy Peel and Kath Bell Pitomac also struck trouble.

Fortunately it later emerged that none were seriously injured, despite heading to hospital for further treatment.

More Stories

Show More
horse racing horses jockey injury races jockeys
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gympie fighter fuming at International Women's Day snub

    premium_icon Gympie fighter fuming at International Women's Day snub

    News The featherweight contender was left off a tribute video.

    No handbrake on ute ends in disaster near Inskip Point

    premium_icon No handbrake on ute ends in disaster near Inskip Point

    News The ute was later retrieved from the water.

    Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    premium_icon Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    News 'It was fun to play as part of a team in a competitive environment'

    Truck crashes onto train tracks in early morning drama

    premium_icon Truck crashes onto train tracks in early morning drama

    News Five-hour crash scene after truck lands on railway line