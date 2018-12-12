Five issues to be debated in Gympie council today

Cr Dan Stewart wants the council to review their gravel road maintenance program to ensure better value for residents.

Cr Dan Stewart wants the council to review their gravel road maintenance program to ensure better value for residents. SBRC

THE final Gympie Regional Council meeting of the year has a touch of deja vu with rural road maintenance, the divisional debate and the Rattler again on the agenda.

Potholes and poorly maintained country roads continue to be a lightning rod for criticism of the council, and Cr Dan Stewart will ask today for an extensive review of the gravel road maintenance system.

"Over the last two or more years the condition of gravel roads... have been a frequent cause of complaint of residents,” his motion to the council reads.

"Some roads have clearly been substandard before they are maintained.”

He said spending more on road maintenance would either affect other services or lead to higher rates.

The price of public consultation has also reared its head.

Councillors were split last meeting on whether or not to seek public feedback on the region's divisional voting system.

The debate over whether the council should continue with divisional representation continues. The Gympie Times

The cost of getting that feedback has been revealed:

It would cost $14,000-$16,000 to conduct a phone survey or $40,000-$50,000 for a mail-out survey.

The last survey was done by phone in 2011 by the Change Commission.

A total of 511 electors were surveyed, with 63 per cent supporting moving to divisions.

Of the rest, 26 per cent wanted to stay undivisional and 10 per cent gave no view either way.

A new council survey would canvass 1000 voters, the report says.

DOING THE LOCOMOTION: CPM Engineering's Bruce Pinkerton works on the restoration of the original Rattler locomotive, a project which will be brought before council again today. Renee Albrecht

The possibility of more money being spent on the Rattler locomotive restoration is also on the cards.

Few details are available on the item, which is being debated behind closed doors along with a matter involving the Gympie Aerodrome and the schedule of environmental projects for this financial year.