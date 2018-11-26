Five issues coming up in Gympie council's meeting this week

Councillors have a few things on their plate this week.

THIS week is the second last time Gympie Regional Council meets for 2018, and it promises to be a fascinating affair with waste, money and trains all on the agenda.

Here's a look at what are likely to be the hot topics.

1. Council's divisional debate arrives

The council's divisions are up for debate. The Gympie Times

THE debate over whether Gympie's council electorate divisions should be erased is about to hit the chambers thanks to a notified motion.

Goomeri grazier John Cotter has been vocal about abolishing the the lines, which were introduced amid controversy in 2011.

Mr Cotter has said the issue in questions is over the amount of say ratepayers have over their elected officials, and that the divisional system left many in the Gympie region voiceless on matters they did not agree with.

While he has been backed in some corners, not everyone has agreed with his position.

2. Council to rattle alms can for historic train?

The original Rattler locomotive is again being put before the council for vote. While the exact reason is unknown, sources suggest it could be a funding issue. John McCutcheon/185062

LIKE a classic a horror film villain, just when you thought the Rattler budget debate was dead and buried it appears to have reared its head for another go around.

The second in-committee item on Wednesday's list is the "Refurbishment of Locomotive 967” - the original Rattler engine.

Unfortunately details on this item will be scarce given its in committee nature, but sources suggest the reason it is again on the table and not yet on the tracks is that more funds may need to be shovelled into the engine to get it across the line.

Time will tell if this is true, or if it is going before a council vote for another reason altogether.

3. We get an annual report

CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran will be handing down this year's Annual Report. Renee Albrecht

BUDGETS, pay packets and performance figures are all going to be on the table this week with the council expected to adopt its 2018-19 Annual Report..

While the debate itself is likely to be minimal in chambers, no doubt there will once again be a few fascinating details about the council's work across the region this year.

For a taste of what to expect, have a look at last year's results first.

4. Get set for next year's schedule

Next year's council meetings are expected to be set this week. Contributed

THE 2019 meeting and workshop dates are expected to be set out and adopted this week.

It will be interesting to hear how the councillors feel about the 2018 schedule, in which the number of meetings and workshops were reduced.

While some concerns were raised last year that the drop from 16 meetings to 12 would lead to less items being discussed, the size of the agenda has remained about the same.

The reduction in public workshops from 15 to 10 might be another story, however - including one five week stretch between ordinary meetings being interrupted by a workshop which was only open to the public for a grand total of seven minutes.

5. New conduct sheriff in town

John Bromfield as Frank Morgan from the television program Sheriff of Cochise. There is likely to be a new sherriff in town when it comes to councillor conduct, and time will tell if it's less friendly than this guy. Desilu Productions

IN THE aftermath of local government disasters which unfolded in Ipswich, Logan, and on the Gold and Fraser coasts, sweeping changes were introduced this year by the State Government in an effort to restore confidence in councils.

Now those changes are here, with a councillor code of conduct, investigation policy and revised standing orders all making this week's council agenda.

How, or even if, this will any major affect the council going forward will be interesting watch in the coming months.

Certainly it has already created some interesting moments on the Sunshine Coast.