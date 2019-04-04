Five injured in two Gympie region crashes

Paramedics treated five people at the scene of two different crashes in the Gympie region late yesterday.

Today 8am:

FIVE people were taken to Gympie Hospital yesterday evening in two separate crashes.

Three people were injured in a single car crash on Sandy Creek Rd at Veteran yesterday just before 5pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

At least one person suffered neck pain with all three taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Two hours later, emergency services rushed to a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy at Kybong in the north bound lane near Proposed Lane at 7.20pm.

A woman in her 60s suffered neck and back pain and a woman in her 20s suffered neck pain, QAS reported.

Both were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Yesterday 6pm:

A SINGLE vehicle crash at Veteran this afternoon has left one of three patients with potentially serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews had attended the scene on Sandy Creek Road around 4:47pm and the situation was still ongoing.

QAS paramedics treated the patients at the scene, with no hospital transports confirmed as of yet.

The other two patients were reported to have minor injuries.