Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
News

Five injured in horror scaffolding collapse

by Jessica Coates
3rd Feb 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have been injured in a scaffolding collapse at a building site in Craigieburn.

Emergency services were called to Fortitude Drive about 1.10pm.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria said two men were in a serious condition - a man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Three men are in a stable condition - a man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and two men in their 20s were taken to The Alfred.

It's not known what injuries they have sustained.

Ambulance Victoria initially said paramedics treated three people at the scene and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating.

A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
building scaffolding collapse workplace accident worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        premium_icon Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        Health A Sunshine Coast doctor is on Christmas Island to head the medical response for Australians repatriated from Wuhan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

        BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        premium_icon BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        News New video emerges of Mayor and CEO in protester struggle.

        38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        premium_icon 38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        News From a scorching 38C today to almost six days of rain, hold onto your hat Gympie –...

        Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        premium_icon Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        News One injured in Noosa hinterland crash