Five houses in the Gympie region for under $200,000

LOOKING to break into the property market, or just make a change?

Here's five houses in the region which can be yours for under $200,000.

1. 47 Cootharaba Road, Gympie (Pictured above)

$189,000

A GRAND opportunity situated on a whopping 1,285sq m , offering the new purchaser a multitude of possibilities.

Located in a convenient area of Gympie, close to shops, sporting fields, primary and secondary schools and a short walk to the aquatic centre.

Featuring: Two bedroom plus one sunroom home; single carport; side access; plenty of windows for ventilation; built on concrete stumps; current rental return of $195 per week.

2. 185 Varley Road North, Glenwood

$199,000

185 Varley Rd, North Glenwood, price $199,000. Contributed

NESTLED on more than half a hectare with a seasonal creek forming the back boundary, and selectively cleared for low maintenance.

The home is open plan with a modern kitchen, a spacious lounge/dining area, air-conditioned, a great bathroom with a plunge bath and tiled for low maintenance.

A huge roofed front outdoor area has a pool table which stays for your enjoyment, with heaps of room for the kids to play and outdoor entertaining in all weathers.

There is a chook house out the back or storage shed, 15,000 gallons of rainwater, built-up vegetable gardens, single carport and fenced.

3. 146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood

$190,000

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood, price $190,000. Contributed

ESTABLISHED between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for.

This spacious one bedroom home consists of an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room, bathroom and laundry.

The lounge room has a well-sized fireplace which is excellent for those cold winter nights.

The living area seems to expand with the full length verandah being located at the rear of the property.

Creating a great opportunity to entertain and view the well-established gardens.

The 2.5 hectares has been mostly cleared and has three dams and seasonal creek.

Surrounding the house is a double length carport, fenced house yard and garden shed.

Stand-alone solar power and gas appliances and variety of fruit trees contribute to making this home self-sufficient.

4. 50 Chatsworth Road, Gympie

$195,000

50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie, price $195,000. Contributed

CALLING renovators, handymen or budget buyers: this solid hardwood framed home needs your attention.

Set on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005sq m allotment on Gympie's north side.

Three bedrooms, the main with walk-in-robe.

Kitchen/dining combined and there is a second shower and toilet in the laundry.

The spacious lounge room is air-conditioned and there is a study at the front entry area.

Covered outside entertaining area and concrete driveway leading to the 8m x 8m Besser block shed which as electricity and concrete floor.

Sure it needs a tidy up, but you could just move in and enjoy and do the renovations at your leisure.

5. 33 Sutton Street, Brooloo

$193,000

33 Sutton St, Brooloo, price $193,000. Contributed

ARE you a first home buyer and your budget is tight?

Are you looking to get into the market while the interest rates are low?

Then this could be the property for you.

Currently rented and returning $260.00 pw rent with good tenants in place is this three bedroom home plus double garage on 612sq m of land.

The main living areas are open plan and leading out to a rear covered deck and games room.

The kitchen is functional and built with solid timber.

The flooring through out the house is Cypress Pine and tiles to all wet areas.

All three bedrooms are a good size and have built in robes.

Whether it is hot or cold you are covered here as there is a air conditioner and wood heater located in the lounge room.

The bathroom comes with a shower over the tub and for the alternative side in all of us there is a composting toilet.

