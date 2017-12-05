Five Gympie houses you can have for under $200,000

1. 3 Missing St, Gunalda

Offers over $185,000

Agent says: "Thinking it's time to move the family away from the hectic city pace, and live the simple, affordable life in a small country town? Then this four bedroom home is just the real deal.”

Features:

Good size kitchen with upright electric oven and heaps of cupboard space

Three carpeted bedrooms upstairs, one with built-ins and fourth bedroom is downstairs

Bathroom with shower over bath and separate toilet

Laundry and storage room is downstairs

5000gallon rainwater water tank

2. 54 Gaunt Rd, Glenwood

$179,000

Agent says: "Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is ready for you to turn it into what you want. This quaint home comes with carpeted bedrooms, lounge room and quality tiles throughout the remainder of the house.”

Features

7974sq m (approx. 0.8 hectares)

Home never lived in

Two bedroom steel framed home

Easily extended onto if required

Serviced with water from 3 tanks (approx 50,000 litre capacity)

Seasonal creek

3. 4 Mulcahy Tce, Gympie

$198,000

Agent says: "Situated in the heart of town is a three bedroom highset timber colonial home on a standard size block. The living area has kitchen/dining combo with a separate lounge room. There is a large sunroom at the rear off the kitchen. The bathroom has a shower/small bath combo with a separate toilet. All the floors are hardwood.”

Features

Three bedrooms

Two garage spaces

Shed and fernery

4. 31 Arbornine Rd, Glenwood

$190,000

Agent says: "The native wild life pay a visit every day and the two dams support the fish and ducks. There is a good bore and a pump on each of the dams. There is plenty of shed space, outside toilet and cover for the holiday caravan. The house has two bedrooms, combined kitchen, lounge and dining, and verandah on two sides.”

Features

Two dams

Two bedrooms

Two carport spaces

Bore water

5. 6 Brassington Rd, Glenwood

$185,000

Agent says: "Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this price you cannot go wrong.”

Features

Country cottage style home with good roof, steel stumps and weather board finish

Wrap around verandas overlooking the bush backdrop and large dam

Two good size bedrooms one with built-ins

Open plan living and dining room with hardwood timber floors

Internal laundry and separate toilet

Security screens throughout

