Five Gympie houses you can have for under $200,000

1. 3 Missing St, Gunalda
Offers over $185,000
Agent says: "Thinking it's time to move the family away from the hectic city pace, and live the simple, affordable life in a small country town? Then this four bedroom home is just the real deal.”
Features:
- Good size kitchen with upright electric oven and heaps of cupboard space
- Three carpeted bedrooms upstairs, one with built-ins and fourth bedroom is downstairs
- Bathroom with shower over bath and separate toilet
- Laundry and storage room is downstairs
- 5000gallon rainwater water tank
2. 54 Gaunt Rd, Glenwood
$179,000
Agent says: "Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is ready for you to turn it into what you want. This quaint home comes with carpeted bedrooms, lounge room and quality tiles throughout the remainder of the house.”
Features
- 7974sq m (approx. 0.8 hectares)
- Home never lived in
- Two bedroom steel framed home
- Easily extended onto if required
- Serviced with water from 3 tanks (approx 50,000 litre capacity)
- Seasonal creek
3. 4 Mulcahy Tce, Gympie
$198,000
Agent says: "Situated in the heart of town is a three bedroom highset timber colonial home on a standard size block. The living area has kitchen/dining combo with a separate lounge room. There is a large sunroom at the rear off the kitchen. The bathroom has a shower/small bath combo with a separate toilet. All the floors are hardwood.”
Features
- Three bedrooms
- Two garage spaces
- Shed and fernery
4. 31 Arbornine Rd, Glenwood
$190,000
Agent says: "The native wild life pay a visit every day and the two dams support the fish and ducks. There is a good bore and a pump on each of the dams. There is plenty of shed space, outside toilet and cover for the holiday caravan. The house has two bedrooms, combined kitchen, lounge and dining, and verandah on two sides.”
Features
- Two dams
- Two bedrooms
- Two carport spaces
- Bore water
5. 6 Brassington Rd, Glenwood
$185,000
Agent says: "Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this price you cannot go wrong.”
Features
- Country cottage style home with good roof, steel stumps and weather board finish
- Wrap around verandas overlooking the bush backdrop and large dam
- Two good size bedrooms one with built-ins
- Open plan living and dining room with hardwood timber floors
- Internal laundry and separate toilet
- Security screens throughout