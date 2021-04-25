Five Gympie Devils superstars earn Falcons Battalion duties

Five Gympie Devils stars will represent the Sunshine Coast Falcons at the 47th Batallion next week.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A talented Gympie Devils quintet have been selected to represent the Sunshine Coast Falcons at the storeyed 47th Battalion matches next weekend.

Men’s trio Rowan Jardine (prop), Damian Forde-Hurrell (hooker) and Stephen Buckley (lock) will don the black and gold under coach Troy Harvey, while women’s pair Caite Sing (lock) and Amy Atkinson (centre) will join Danny Gray’s squad for the carnival.

Fresh off a bye and a strong 47-28 home win over Caloundra before that, Michael Buckley’s men will look to make it three wins from their first five games in a special Anzac Day clash with the Beerwah Bulldogs at Jack Stokes Oval on Sunday afternoon.

Forde-Hurrell was instrumental in the Devils’ Caloundra victory, scoring two tries. Centre George Fisher added a double of his own against the Sharks, with Hayden Heilbronn and Matt Moessinger adding the other two.

The Bulldogs are sitting in third place on the league table heading in to Sunday’s game, two spots above the Devils.

The Devils women are also fresh off the bye, and will play under new coaches Darren Burns and Troy Carlson for the first time this season.

Original women’s coach, former Gympie mayor Mick Curran, stepped down from his role earlier this month citing work commitments.

Earlier this week the Devils put a callout to the community for more help with trainers and strappers on game day.

“We are in need of some more sports trainers to help out for the rest of the season to lighten the load on our current trainers,” a club statement said.

“Our current trainers do a fantastic job and really enjoy working with the all the players and we can’t thank them enough.

“If anyone is interested in getting involved with the club and becoming a sports trainer please get in contact with the club president on 0410 891 436.”

Footy fans are encouraged to head down to Jack Stokes Oval for some blockbuster Anzac Day action, starting with the Colts from 12.30pm, the reserves at 2pm, the women’s at 3.30pm and the men’s at 5pm.