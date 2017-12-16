Five fun things you can do TODAY in Gympie

FAMILY FUN: Dean Cumerford, representative for the Combined Churches, at the Sound Shell ahead of tonight's Christmas in the Park.

FAMILY FUN: Dean Cumerford, representative for the Combined Churches, at the Sound Shell ahead of tonight's Christmas in the Park. Renee Albrecht

1. CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK

When: Today, 4-9pm

Where: Nelson Reserve

Cost: $5 unlimited rides pass

HOSTED by the Combined Churches, this heritage event could possibly be up to 60-years-old, replacing the traditional Carols by Candlelight.

There will still be carols and there will still be candlelight, but there will also be rides and amusements for children, market stalls, face painting, a petting zoo, food and drink vendors, prizes, giveaways and a visit from Santa.

Plus, there will be plenty of entertainers on the main stage and a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening.

2. MILITARY BROTHERHOOD MMC TOY RUN

When: Today, 8am

Where: Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum

Contact: Moose 0421 961 928 or BJ 0429 064 651

THE big-hearted boys from the Cooloola and Sunshine Coast Sub Branch of Military Brotherhood Motorcycle Club will leave Gympie Gold Mining Museum at 9am sharp for a mystery ride, returning at midday to Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre.

Once there the group will take a free dip in the pool. There will be a sausage sizzle and cold drinks available.

All bikes and cars are welcome and toys and Christmas goodies for the Gympie society of St Vincent De Paul can be dropped off at Bunnings Warehouse.

3. MARY VALLEY RATTLER FAMILY FUN DAY

When: Today, 10am-4pm

Where: Old Gympie Station, Tozer St

Website: maryvalleyrattler .com.au

COME along to celebrate the opening of the Old Gympie Station which includes a refurbished cafe, gift shop and museum.

Meet some of the Mary Valley Rattler Fleet and tour one of the heritage trains and carriages. There will be free activities for the kids including face painting, colouring-in competitions and an inflatable choo-choo train.

Plus vintage and classic cars will be on display and don't forget your camera to get a photo with Santa and Mrs Claus between 11am and 1pm.

4. MAGIC SHOW WITH MISS DONNA

When: Today, 9.30-10.30am

Where: Gympie Library

Phone: 5481 0859

Email: library@gympie .qld.gov.au

Experience the world of magic in this one-hour children's magic show with Miss Donna the Clown.

An aerial acrobatic open day is on today at the Gympie Gymnastic's Centre. Mark Pokorny

5. AERIAL ACROBATICS OPEN DAY

When: Today, 10.30am-2.30pm

Where: Gympie Gymnastics Centre, 30 Everson Rd

Along with Cirque Du Soleil and artists such as Pink, you can learn to fly too, right here in Gympie.

Come along to the open day and watch the amazing students and professional artists show the spectacular sport that is aerial acrobatics.

You will also get a chance to give aerial silks and the aerial hoop a try for yourself.