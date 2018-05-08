Five fateful decisions which will define Gympie in 2018

The year's not even halfway done, but has already staked a claim as one of Gympie's most momentous years in history.

WE'RE not even halfway through it yet, but 2018 has already made a pitch for the title of most momentous year in Gympie's history.

Below, we have listed five of the biggest developments in our region which will impact the region for many years to come.

1. Bypass gets put in fast lane

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announces $800 million in funding has been granted to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie. Shelley Strachan

WHEN it comes to defining moments for the region, not much will beat an $800 million commitment from the Federal Government which will save countless lives.

Public safety won't be the only thing boosted by the announcement of fast-tracked funding for Section D of the Cooroy-to-Curra upgrade, which is expected to cost about $1 billion total.

The three years of construction will help drive Gympie's economy and once it's finished one of our hottest tourist spots, the Cooloola Coast, will be opened to the world even more.

The project's delivery might not be its only news for 2018, either, with work starting by the end of the still an outside chance.

2. Hollywood hits the beach

Hollywood celebrities Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon with two young and very chuffed diners at Coffee Rocks at Rainbow. Coffee Rocks at Rainbow

IT IS common for people to bring a friend when you're going to do something fun and it seems that Chris Hemsworth has taken that to heart.

Less than a year after his last visit to Rainbow Beach, the Hollywood star and heartthrob brought Matt Damon with him to take in the sun, surf and serenity.

And in the process he gave our coastline and region a promotional boost which money can't buy.

Now, the question of whether he will return has been overtake by swirling rumours that he has bought a house in the region - a move which will only fuel the coast's reputation and popularity even more, giving it the a spark of mystique similar to that of Malibu.

3. The Rattler returns

The Mary Valley Rattler. SUPPLIED

AFTER more than a year-and-a-half of the immortal question "are we there yet?” (asked of both total cost and schedule), the Mary Valley Rattler's return is finally around the corner.

Expected to be once again rattle its way into the Mary Valley this Winter, the heritage icon's return guarantees 2018 will be etched into Gympie's history forever.

Not that its return to-date has been quiet, though.

Originally planned to return at a cost of $10.8 million, the project has chugged through three budget blowouts since July last year; exploding first to $12.5 million, then $14.5 million, and now an expected final cost of $17.5 million.

And the controversial project promises to be either boom or bust: at its best, the train is expected to be a unique drawcard which will bring tourists off the new bypass and pump $7-$10 million dollars into the wider economy every year.

At its worst, it could become a financial blackhole which absorbs millions of dollars of ratepayer money until entropy engulfs the universe.

4. Fredman returned to council by the people

Bob Fredman. Tom Daunt

ONLY 8 per cent of Gympie region voted the weekend's Division by-election, but the outcome will have long-term impacts on Gympie Regional Council's future.

The election of former council head of engineering Bob Fredman with more than 50 per cent of the vote sends a signal that the voters believe he is the right man for the job.

Of course, it would be impossible into ignore the outcome in light of the contentious and biazrre circumstances around Mr Fredman's departure from the council in late-2016.

In the wake of Mr Fredman's retirement news a petition was launched by residents calling for the State Government to investigate what happened, while Councillor Glen Hartwig publicly declared Mr Fredman had actually been "sacked” by the council.

It was a series of events which never came to an actual conclusion, and the return of Mr Fredman to the council - only this time on the other side of the fence - will only add new intrigue to the situation.

5. $2 billion solar farm heats up the economy

Scott Armstrong, managing director of Solar Q. Renee Albrecht

RENEWABLES are the future and Gympie is set to be the home of Queensland's thanks to Solar Q's $2 billion proposed development at Lower Wonga.

Work on the project's first stage is expected to begin in the final quarter of the year on what is expected to be a four-year job.

The solar farm will also have an immense effect on the region's economy, with local businesses like Widgee Engineering (itself a contender for this list) being considered for significant contracts.

Local business will not be the owner winners from the development, though, with 450 jobs expected to be created during the farm's construction.