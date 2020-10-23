Five fantastic feats make cricket season to remember

Five fantastic feats already achieved or soon to be realised in Sunshine Coast Cricket have been highlights of the 2020 season.

Five fantastic feats already achieved or soon to be realised in Sunshine Coast Cricket have been highlights of the 2020 season.

Glasshouse veteran Jeremy Schultz says it's a surreal feeling to be on the cusp of not just equalling but surpassing an epic competition record.

On Saturday the 38-year-old will equal Caloundra legend Errol Young for most Division 1 games played at 304 before becoming the Sunshine Coast's most capped player next week.

Only two-day and one-day games are included as caps, with T20s excluded from the total.

Ladder leaders ready to face off

Dukes of Yorker: Fiercest bowlers to face on Coast

Glasshouse batsman Jeremy Schultz. Picture: Warren Lynam

Schultz said he didn't know he was approaching the record until the association's life member and media offer Pat Drew informed him this week.

"It's a bit surreal to be honest," he said.

"I know I've played for a long time but it doesn't really register.

"Obviously, it's a nice achievement but it's just another game really, I just love playing cricket."

The loyal one club player was 16 when he debuted for Glasshouse in Division 1.

He said determination had kept him in the top tier for more than 20 years.

"I'm definitely not the most skilled cricketer, there's been a lot better cricketers than me that have played on the Coast," he said.

"I'm just very determined and enjoy the contest, that's why I play every Saturday."

Schultz was unsure whether he'd continue in the top grade next year, with strong ambitions to play senior cricket alongside his son.

Errol Young's record of 304 A-grade games will be equalled by Glasshouse talent Jeremy Schultz this weekend. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

While his record was soon to be surpassed, Young praised Schultz's efforts.

"I didn't expect anyone to be playing as long as I did," he said.

"I played until I was too old, I was nearly 49 when I retired from cricket.

"Good luck to him, I hope he keeps going on.

"I think it's good that someone is able to still play cricket (for that long) and do these things because a lot only play it for a few years then give it away and do something else."

Young was also a teenager when made his Division 1 debut.

Schultz's epic competition record joins some exciting feats for this year's Division 1 season.

Here are four other fantastic feats already achieved or soon to be realised.

Nambour run haul

Nambour’s Steve Ledger. Picture: John McCutcheon

With 6,980 runs for Nambour, Steven Ledger will soon join Wes Hall in the post-7000 bracket.

However, he is still a thousand short of Hall who is the club's leader with 8085 runs to his name.

After 20 seasons with Nambour, Ledger played the 2019-20 campaign with Kenilworth.

But, he returned to Nambour this year and is on track to notch up more than 7000 runs for the club this year.

Coolum's maiden tonne

Coolum Cricket Club’s Sam Curtis hit the Sharks maiden century. Picture: Warren Lynam

Coolum Cricket Club made their long-awaited debut in Division 1 ranks last year.

They finished last on the eight team ladder with one win to their name but the club has enjoyed a more positive start this season.

They have so far notched up four wins to be sixth on the main ladder with player/coach Sam Curtis even achieving a club-first feat in the process.

Curtis hit the Sharks' first century in Division 1 during a one-dayer in Round 10 of fixtures last week.

His unbeaten 100 dragged the line-up into new winning territory as the total passed 200 for the first time.

Record T20 knock

Caboolture batsman Glen Batticciotto keeps an eye on the ball. Picture: Warren Lynam

Caboolture's prolific batsman Glen Batticciotto continued his dominance at the crease this season with a special knock.

The skipper hit a record-breaking 120 for the Twenty20 format during Round 3.

Ten 4s and eight 6s lit up the 68-ball masterpiece.

The former Queensland Bulls batsman fell just shy of being the first to crack 1000 runs a Division 1 regular season in 2018-19.

He hit 927.

T20 champions

Tewantin-Noosa were crowned T20 champions for the 2020-21 season.

Tewantin-Noosa became the first holders of the expanded T20 title after victory over Maroochydore this week.

For the first time in Sunshine Coast Cricket Association's history, points from the short format will be included in the main ladder.

In the past, T20s were held as a separate competition.

Tewantin-Noosa defeated last year's T20 champions in the decider.