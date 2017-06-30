Dingoes euthanised on Fraser Island

Five dingoes have been euthanised so far this year on Fraser Island.

FIVE dingoes have been euthanised on Fraser Island so far this year.

Three of the dingoes were sick or injured and two others were considered to be high risk or threatening.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said rangers on the island continued to do all they could to ensure visitors and residents were dingo-safe.

She said tourists were given education by rangers when they arrived on the island, with the public advised to always stay In arm's reach of children, even small teenagers.

During the holidays, rangers increase patrols in and around campgrounds and speak to campers, day tourists, resort management and staff about reducing the risk of negative interactions between dingoes and people.

Visitors can report a negative dingo interaction by calling 4127 9150.