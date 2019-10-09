Five deadly snakes at one house

An eastern brown snake in a defensive posture after being caught with another by Steven Brown from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation at Highvale, near Samford. Photo: Steven Brown.

An eastern brown snake in a defensive posture after being caught with another by Steven Brown from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation at Highvale, near Samford. Photo: Steven Brown.

FIVE deadly eastern brown snakes have been seen near one house in just three days, with four being caught by a persistent snake catcher.

Snake catcher Steven Brown said the homeowner called him last Thursday when they thought they had one eastern brown in their yard at Highvale, near Samford.

"As I caught the first one I looked over to the rock wall and there was another big one sitting below it," Mr Brown, of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, said.

"That would have been a male and female there.

"Three hours later they called me back … they had another one."

That one was smelling where he had put the female in a bag.

"The next day they called me back for another one," Mr Brown said.

"And then (on Saturday) they called me back - they had another one. It quickly disappeared back down into the bush."

Mr Brown said it was not unusual to find so many in the one place, especially at this time of the year.

"It's breeding season. The female releases a pheromone. The males get hooked up on that and follow the scent," he said.

Steven Brown holds onto two eastern brown snakes caught at Highvale, near Samford, last week. Photo: Steven Brown.

"You can have one female and 3-4 males."

The males often fought this time of year.

"When you see these male snakes in combat mode, there's normally a female in close proximity," he said.

"The stronger one will get the right to mate."

Although the eastern brown has the second most toxic venom of any land snake, Mr Brown said he did not class the species as aggressive, just defensive.

Steven Brown from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation with one of the brown snakes caught at Highvale.

"(but) If you harass them enough they'll have a crack at you."

His advice to anyone who came across a snake was to stay still and let it move on.

Mr Brown said they reacted to motion and by keeping still they would not notice you or see you as a threat.

"They work off movement. Stand very still and they're not going to even bother."

For advice on how to treat a snake bite, see this advice from Queensland Health.