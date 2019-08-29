Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Police Service has announced the five service officers have been stood down this week. File picture
The Queensland Police Service has announced the five service officers have been stood down this week. File picture
Crime

Five cops stood down in less than a week

by Tracey Ferrier
29th Aug 2019 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE Queensland police officers have been stood down over the past four days for alleged offences, including domestic violence, sexual misconduct and drink driving.

The latest, announced this morning, involves a male senior sergeant from the Operations Support Command, who is facing domestic violence allegations.

Yesterday, a male senior constable from the Northern region was also stood down over domestic violence claims, and a female officer from the same region was stood down for alleged drink diving while off duty.

That same day, a male staff member from the Northern region was suspended amid accusations of domestic violence and sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, a male inspector in his 50s was stood down after he was allegedly caught drink driving while off duty.

And on Monday, a senior constable from the Brisbane region, aged in his 30s, was stood down amid an investigation into improper sexual conduct involving a member of the public.

More Stories

crime domestic violence drink driving editors picks police sexual misconduct

Top Stories

    Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    premium_icon Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    News Fire crews found the car 'well involved' in flames.

    Gympie gymnasts grab 5 medals at state champs

    premium_icon Gympie gymnasts grab 5 medals at state champs

    News 'It is always the goal to make finals in states'

    Gympie man steals car after pretending he wanted to buy it

    premium_icon Gympie man steals car after pretending he wanted to buy it

    News The car had been listed on a buy, swap, sell site.

    Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    premium_icon Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    News More than 2300 admitted to hospital with 226 put in intensive care