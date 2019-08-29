Five cops stood down in less than a week

The Queensland Police Service has announced the five service officers have been stood down this week. File picture

FIVE Queensland police officers have been stood down over the past four days for alleged offences, including domestic violence, sexual misconduct and drink driving.

The latest, announced this morning, involves a male senior sergeant from the Operations Support Command, who is facing domestic violence allegations.

Yesterday, a male senior constable from the Northern region was also stood down over domestic violence claims, and a female officer from the same region was stood down for alleged drink diving while off duty.

That same day, a male staff member from the Northern region was suspended amid accusations of domestic violence and sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, a male inspector in his 50s was stood down after he was allegedly caught drink driving while off duty.

And on Monday, a senior constable from the Brisbane region, aged in his 30s, was stood down amid an investigation into improper sexual conduct involving a member of the public.