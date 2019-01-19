Five businesses you can buy in Gympie

Cafe franchise Stellarossa is looking for a new Gympie owner.

STARTING your own business from scratch can be a lot of work.

Fortunately for those eager be the boss there are plenty of opportunities established companies or brands up for sale in the region and are looking for someone new to take the helm.

Those with a love of cars could find a fantastic opportunity with Gympie Ultratune, where the franchise licence is up for resale to the tune of $249,000.

No previous experience is required and full training and ongoing support is on offer.

The new owner is also getting the help of the company's national marketing program to bring customers through your door.

For coffee fanatics Stellarossa is seeking a someone to step into the cafe culture.

Selling for $350,000 the business offers potential owners a chance to "put a stamp of their own business” while still taking advantage of franchise help.

And it should be about what's bets for you, the advertisement says, noting "owning a business should get you to a point where you have a lifestyle, an income and an asset - otherwise, why do it?”

Financial planning is also on offer with Yellow Brick Road.

The mortgage brokering and financial planning company is offering a foot in the door with a "powerful brand backing you” for $32,000.

Twenty-year-old Gympie Glass Aluminium is also up for grabs.

From shower screens to splashbacks, wardrobes and windows the regional business "well-known for its good reputation” is on the market for $299,000.

Pristine Water Systems Australia is offering people the chance to run their own business from home.

The $79,000 price tag includes exclusivity of the Gympie region market, plant and equipment, the ute tray, customer canopy and training.

There is no sales re[porting to the franchise - all that's paid is a fixed service fee.

