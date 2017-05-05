Five businesses available to buy in Gympie right now

The iconic Gunabul Homestead is available to buy.

1. Gunabul Homestead

Price: $2.6m

A GYMPIE icon, Gunabul Homestead offers an amazing amalgamation of business opportunities.

An 18 hole par 3 golf course with driving range and practice green, licensed and leased restaurant and homestead and three self-contained cottages are some of what's available at this historic structure from the 1880s - all situated on 15ha of land.

The property is also listed in the Gympie Regional Council's Local Heritage Register as a place which is historically and architecturally significant in Gympie.

2. Monkland Convenience Store

Price: $125,000 + SAV

Established in 1921, this Monkland business has been serving the Gympie community for almost a century.

The premises includes a two-bedroom attached residence, which could make it an investment opportunity for a young couple or someone single looking to break into the retail market.

Freehold purchase is also available on the property for $390,000.

More information can be found at verifiedbusinesses .com.au

3. Australian Hotel

Price: Offers on application

The Australian Hotel. Renee Albrecht

This historic Australian pub on Caledonian Hill is a step back in time to Gympie's pioneering era.

The building itself, originally The Cricketer's Arms at One Mile (built in 1884), was moved to the site about 1917 to replace the original pub, which was razed that same year.

Along with the bar and bistro, the hotel also houses a three-bedroom onsite manager's flat and 11 accommodation rooms.

More information can be found at property.cbre.com.au

4. Great Eastern Motor Inn

Price: $1.05 million

This popular motor inn located on the Bruce Hwy includes a restaurant and bar, making it an interesting opportunity for prospective buyers.

The business also has function and conference facilities on offer.

Along with the business, also on offer is the chance to purchase the freehold real estate next door, which includes a house, office and shed.

More information can be found online at linkbusiness.com.au

5. Ross Creek Store

Price: $620,000

This store at Goomboorian is just the place for those looking to be able to offer a little bit of everything.

Along with fuel, hardware, bait and groceries, this business also has a nine-hole mini-golf course and a playground with two roofed picnic tables.

The shop also has a covered outdoors eating area with swings, slides, and a boat for children to play on.

There is also a rest area and small dam on the premises.

A small three-bedroom house is attached to the business, including a private car port, as well as a chicken coop with 60 free range chickens.

Sale is being conducted privately.