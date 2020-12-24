Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five people have been arrested after up to a dozen people were involved in an assault this morning which left a man unconscious and hospitalised.
Five people have been arrested after up to a dozen people were involved in an assault this morning which left a man unconscious and hospitalised.
Crime

Five arrested as a dozen attack unconscious man in assault

by Will Zwar
24th Dec 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE people have been arrested, with up to a dozen involved in an assault in the CBD in the early hours of this morning.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the victim was knocked unconscious in the attack but it didn't stop the aggressive perpetrators who continued to lay into him.

"About 3.20am police responded to an assault on Peel St and Shadforth Ln," he said.

"A male was knocked to the ground and knocked unconscious, while unconscious about 10 to 12 people continued to assault him with various kicks and punches."

"We've arrested five people, two male and three females, serious crime detectives have been called and are conducting investigations."

The victim is in Royal Darwin Hospital with some serious injuries. At this stage they are not life threatening

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Five arrested as a dozen attack unconscious man in CBD assault

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in...

        News More than $24 million changed hands this year in the richest real estate deals made across the region

        WHAT’S OPEN: What’s open in Gympie on Boxing Day

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: What’s open in Gympie on Boxing Day

        News Here are all the main shops that are open on Boxing Day and the Boxing Day public...

        ‘Misconception’: CEO says repeal does not put developers first

        Premium Content ‘Misconception’: CEO says repeal does not put developers...

        News Gympie council calls for community input from all corners to help it shape region’s...

        One hurt in 3 car crash on Gympie highway

        Premium Content One hurt in 3 car crash on Gympie highway

        News Traffic has been brought to standstill on the Bruce Highway following the crash.