Five arrested, 50 plants seized in Gympie police raids

Five Gympie region residents have pleaded guilty to producing and possessing marijuana after more than 50 plants were seized in seperate arrests.

Gympie police seized more than 50 marijuana plants - some 2m high - and made multiple arrests over two days earlier this month, with a number of those people facing the Magistrates Court this week.

Five men faced multiple drug charges as a result of the arrests, which were made on Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9.

Seventeen “healthy” plants up to 2m high were found at the Chatsworth home of 47-year-old Hudson Ross Price when police searched the house.

Another 13 plants, 30cm-50cm were found in a hydroponic growing room at the property.

Price pleaded guilty to four charges – one of producing the drug, and three of possessing it and associated utensils – and was fined $1000 with no conviction recorded.

Fifteen more marijuana plants, 30cm-70cm high were found the following day at the home of Imbil’s Zackary Alexander Terrence Payne when police executed another search warrant.

The court heard the 26-year-old forestry contractor was using the drug to alleviate his anxiety and depression.

Payne pleaded guilty to three charges of producing and possessing the drug and a water pipe; he was fined $750 with no conviction recorded.

Three of the five men charged were Imbil residents.

Police found another five 60cm-tall marijuana plants that same day at the Imbil home of 41-year-old Matthew Terrence James Boltong.

The court heard Boltong used them to help with anxiety and depression.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of producing and possessing the drug and associated utensils; he was fined $700 with no conviction recorded.

Another Imbil resident, 42-year-old William Ross Knyvet Roberts, also received a $700 fine with no conviction recorded after police found four small plants and some dried out leaves at his home.

The five men pleaded guilty to the crimes in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to producing and possessing the drug.

The fifth arrest, made on Monday, March 8, was of Boompa’s Peter Austin Lee.

The court heard the 69-year-old used the drug to help with arthritis pain in his hips.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of producing and possessing the drug and associated utensils and was given a $750 fine with no conviction recorded.