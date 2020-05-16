Menu
It might make couch potatoes groan, but fitness junkies couldn’t hold back the smiles as group bootcamps resumed today.
Fitness fans cheer as bootcamps return this weekend

by Brendan O’Malley
16th May 2020 11:42 AM
KEEN fitness fans were lining up this morning to try the first bootcamps since the lockdown began.

Both the Indooroopilly and Pullenvale F45 trainers were out this morning (Saturday) with groups of nine clients to savour perfect conditions before the wind and clouds moved in.

Manager James Stephens said until this weekend the most they were allowed to do was take one-on-one personal training sessions.

"We've been holding online training on Zoom, Skype and other platforms, which has been great and works as well as it can, but bootcamps give people the opportunity to interact in a group environment,'' he said.

"There's a bit of a vibe and the coaches bring energy to it you just can't get on a laptop screen.

"The new rules are an opportunity for people to get a routine back - as soon as gyms closed everybody lost that.''

The State Government has banned indoor gyms from reopening until June 13, but even then there will be limits on the number of people allowed at any one time, and there are cleaning and other guidelines that must be followed.

Mr Stephens said F45 would be holding bootcamps from Mondays to Saturdays at Witton Barracks Park, Lambert Rd, Indooroopilly, and at Pullenvale Marketplace, 8 McCaskill Rd, Pullenvale.

 

