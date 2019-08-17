Fish'n'chip run prompts query over council perks

NOTHING WRONG: Council says staff were within their rights to use a company car for family business at Noosa.

THE perks of government jobs are in the spotlight after a Gympie ratepayer ran across a council car used for a fish and chip run in Noosa - but the council says the staff member did nothing wrong.

David Bannister encountered the vehicle just after 6pm on Saturday at Noosaville, and was left with questions over the vehicle being used outside the council's borders for a non-council purpose.

"They (staff) can live where they want, but should the ratepayers of Gympie pay for their transport to work?” he said.

As someone who contributes about $40,000 per year to the council in rates, Mr Bannister felt it was a fair question.

"I can't vote - I don't live here - but I think I should have a say in how my rates are being spent.”

A council spokeswoman said some staff were given use of a car, including commuting and for private business, as part of their salary package. This was needed to stay competitive with other councils and private industry, she said.

"Council does have the option to not include vehicle usage however this may then require a higher salary component in order to remain competitive in the market.

"The only vehicles driven out of work hours are part of a salary package. Costs are covered by council.

"Council understands the interest the public may have regarding vehicle use, however council does ask the community to please treat council staff respectfully, as this staff member also had their children with them at the time.”