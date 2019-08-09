FISHING: Where to nab a sweet catch around Gympie this week

Pictured from a recent Wild Thing 2 charter to Double Island Point is Peter Crabb with his double header of jewfish and pearl perch and John Turner with a quality cobia.

OFFSHORE

THERE have been plenty of snapper go on the chew with reefs like North Reef, Double Island Reefs and Sunshine Reef all reporting good fish this week.

Also on offer are a good mix of species including pearlies, jewfish, sweetlip, cobia and tuskies. Using a live bait rig to get some fresh slimy mackerel or yakkas has proved to be worthwhile as live baits seem to be getting inhaled as soon as they get to the bottom.

Large strip baits have also been popular with fresh mullet and hussar working well. Baiting a consistent stream of berley will really help the cause.

Those that have larger craft have done the run to the outer reefs and there was plenty on offer, with some big amberjack, snapper, pearl perch, cobia and cod climbing on any live bait close to the reefs.

Slow fall and knife jigs have been working well - jigging this is a great way to get amongst the bigger fish without your bait being picked to pieces. Dropped to the bottom and ripped up at speed or slow falling has seen plenty of monster fish leave the bottom in pursuit of these jigs.

BEACHES

Good schools of tailor are really starting to show up in numbers, using gang hooks with fresh mullet strips. Bonito fillet and whole pilchard baits have all been perfect.

Fishing along the North Shore has been very popular with the Double Island end seeing some bigger fish on the morning and afternoon tides, jew are also about and love a feed of tailor so if you get a legal chopper take the sides off him and send it out the back.

There is still a strong presence of whiting, dart and good sized bream on most of the close gutters so make sure you call into the shops and check out the range of whiting Wacker rigs, these rigs are dynamite on the whiting, and work a treat when loaded with worms or squid tentacles.

In Tin Can Bay we have seen a solid run of good flathead from the lower part of the system and out towards the Strait. These have been caught on a wide range of baits from livies to frogmouth pilchards and of course soft plastics.

This area has also been good for tailor, there is a stronger presence each week as they make their run north.

Fish in the mid 50cm mark are not unusual so it's important to upsize your leaders when the tailor are around as they can get through some gear if the leader is too light. The bigger fish are falling to a range of trolled lures and surface lures and fresh strip baits fished on small gang hooks.

Surface lures to use include the popular Lucky Craft G-splash and the Cultiva Gobo poppers. Live beach worms have been accounting for quality bream and whiting in the lower estuary when rigged with lighter leaders and worm hooks.

Fishing areas like Snapper Creek, Carlo Point, Inskip Point and the Mouth of Alligator and Kauri Creeks have all seen great results.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

The bass are starting to school up Borumba and Macdonald with plenty of fish sitting in thermoclines midwater, fishing soft plastics in the 2.5-3 inch size with a curly tail and 1/6 size jigheads ripped through the schools will quite often encourage a reaction bite.

Take a look at the Zman Grubz and Chasebaits Curly bait in 2.25 inch size. Suspending divers cast in close to structure may also get a strike from a saratoga or bass. Take a look at Jackall Squirrels and OSP Dunk Divers.

