Fishing to pick up as conditions finally improve

BEAUTY: Daniel Brooks from Team Sludgies caught and released this 53cm bass on his prefish at Lake Boondooma over the weekend.

Offshore: Still choppy to rough conditions again today with winds south- easterly 15 to 20 knots, reaching up to 25 knots offshore early in the morning and seas 1.5 to 2 metres. Good news with improving conditions forecast for tomorrow with winds south-easterly 15 to 20 knots decreasing to about 10 knots during the evening with seas easterly 1.5 to 2 metres, decreasing to 1 to 1.5 metres during the morning, then decreasing to around 1 metre by early evening.

But Sunday will be the best day with light winds and seas forecast, so be ready to go. Before the rough conditions however there have been Spanish mackerel and long tail tuna feeding just off Mooloolaba and along the coast. Sunshine Reef has venus tusk fish, longtail tuna, squire, grass sweetlip, coral trout, gold spot cod, pearl perch, maori cod and spangled emperor. Pearl perch and grassy sweetlip on the Gneering Shoals and tuskfish, hussar and coronation trout on the Barwon Banks. Long tail and mac tuna off Coolum. Grass sweetlip, coral trout and longtail tuna from the Gneerings. D.I.P when you can get out there, has been producing tusk-fish, Maori and gold spot cod, mackerel, cobia and amberjack, along with Spanish mackerel and longtail tuna. The reefs north of Fraser Island and out from Rainbow Beach have been producing a few red emperor, coral trout, snapper, pearl perch, tusk fish, sweetlip, nannygai, gold spotted wrasse and cobia.

Red emperor, pearl perch, tuskfish, sweetlip and longtail tuna about 20nm north of Wide Bay Bar, also plenty of tuna around the Wide Bay Bar. Hervey Bay's inshore reefs have continued to produce trevally, coral trout, grass sweetlip, black spot tusk fish and cod on the shallow reefs. As we head into the cooler months look for cod, blackall, coral bream and pan size snapper at places like Arty, Moon Ledge, Bogimba and Mckenzies.

Brenton Mansfield with a nice fat Yellowbelly at Borumba Dam Last week. Contributed

Estuaries and Beaches:

Fraser Island Hervey Bay: After the full moon and as the wind eases back over the weekend there will be better beach conditions again with bream, whiting, flathead, and a few chopper tailor feeding off the beach and with jew prowling through the gutters over night. There have been snub nosed dart up to 6kg being taken in gutters north of Eli Creek. Threadfin salmon and barra in Sandy Straits and the Mary River. Flathead, bream and whiting between the harbour and around Woody Island. Trevally, queenfish and a few spotty mackerel around the bay islands, flathead, bream, whiting, sand crabs in the Straits and bream and threadfin salmon in the lower reaches of the rivers and creeks.

Rainbow Beach: Chopper tailor have been feeding off Inskip Point. Try for dart whiting and bream and overnight for jew over night, the odd tailor. Tin Can Bay and the creeks feeding into the Sandy Straits still quality mangrove jack feeding, quality dusky flathead, bream and the odd barra. The mud crabs are still on the move and there are a few sandies in the bay.

Freshwater: There have been quality golden perch (yellowbelly), one of the best freshwater sportsfish, saratoga and bass were on offer at Bjelke-Petersen, Lake Boondooma and Borumba Dam. Try for bass in the upper reaches of the Mary River. There's been really good quality bass and Saratoga feeding in the local dams, Borumba, Lake Boondooma and Lake MacDonald.

Noosa: The full moon phase should have the fish feeding and crabs on the move. There have been bream and a few big flathead being caught and released in the lower river. Flathead and bream along the Tewantin reach and trevally in Woods Bay, the sound and Tewantin reach. There's a few good whiting throughout the lower river. Bream, flathead, estuary cod and moses perch in Weyba Creek.

KEEPER: Cameron Sullivan with a nice sized golden trevally taken on a soft plastic in the cod hole. Contributed

Maroochydore: Bar-tailed flathead and a few summer whiting from north shore.

Some good flathead from Picnic Point and through the lower river. Some good whiting and plenty of bream at Bli Bli and throughout the lower reaches. Golden trevally, school jew, cod and big bream in the Cod Hole.

A few blue swimming crabs being potted in the lower river. Mud crabs in the middle and upper river.

Mooloolaba: Try for dart, bream and whiting in the low tide gutters as the wind eases over the weekend.

Whiting in the lower reaches and bream on the incoming tide around the bridges and pontoons. Several catches of good trevally, flathead and bream along the rock walls at the river mouth. Big bream, few good whiting and trevally along La Balsa Park and the boat mooring. Still a few mud crabs throughout river and canals.

Caloundra: Good bream beginning to show up and flathead throughout the passage, and canals. Bream and golden trevally around the local jetties. Still mangrove jack, a few good trevally feeding and flathead in the canals around bridge pylons, pontoons and in the creeks.

