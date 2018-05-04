Fishing Report: Land a monster this weekend

Bill Conn with his 70cm diamond trevally from the Cod Hole.

Bill Conn with his 70cm diamond trevally from the Cod Hole. Contributed

Offshore

AT LAST, conditions have eased right back with winds today northeast to northwesterly about 10 knots and seas below 1 metre.

Be ready to go, because unfortunately winds will increase tomorrow afternoon and more on Sunday to be a southeasterly around 25 knots.

Tomorrow, conditions will only be okay early morning before strengthening.

Go for spotted mackerel and long tail tuna in Laguna Bay and spanish mackerel on all of the local reefs.

Cod, grass sweetlip, cobia and tusk fish have been reported from Sunshine Reef and the Barwon Banks as has long tail tuna out from Mooloolaba, Coolum and Caloundra.

Double Island Point has seen tuskies, moses perch, hussar, snapper, gold spot estuary cod and maori cod with reports of a few good mackerel, coral trout, cod, snapper and parrot at North Reef.

There are trout, spanish mackerel, cod, grass sweetlip, cobia and tusk fish from Sunshine Reef and the Barwon Banks.

Out on the reefs off the Wide Bay Bar and Double Island there were some excellent catches of yellowfin tuna, spanish mackerel, pearlies, big jew/mulloway, cobia, red emperor, scarlet sea perch, hussar and gold spot wrasse and mahi mahi.

Estuaries and beaches

AT FRASER Island, target dart whiting, bream, trevally and chopper tailor and jew at night along the eastern beach gutters.

On the western side of Fraser island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good grunter bream, good schools of banana prawns and quality muddies.

There has also been solid reports of flathead.

At Rainbow Beach try for whiting, bream, flathead and dart up around Inskip Point.

Jake Stewart with a nice barra taken from Lake Monduran. Contributed

Target jew fish, particularly at night, and tailor in the gutters and go for flathead, dart, whiting in the gutters at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

Tin Can Bay is fishing well for whiting, bream, flathead, trevally and mangrove jack, particularly in the snaggy areas in the creeks and a few good muddies.

Mangrove jack, flathead, estuary cod and mud crabs in Kauri Creek as well as a few good flathead, bream, trevally and mackerel from the barge crossing.

Local dams and rivers

IN THE dams, quality bass, saratoga and yellowbelly are on the feed.

Reports of catches of barramundi in Lake Monduran.

In the local dams closer to home there have been reports of nice bass and yellowbelly caught on soft plastics, blades, tail spinners and TN's.

Borumba Dam has bass and saratoga still hitting lures and fly particularly on Jackall tn60 lures.

There is still plenty of quality bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions in Boondooma Dam.

Sunshine Coast

NOOSA has had whiting and flathead, bream and trevally from the river mouth and lower river.

A few queenfish and trevally can be found in Woods Bay.

Further south at Maroochydore, school jew fish, queenfish, bream and big trevally have been reported at the Cod Hole. Flathead are still being caught in numbers around Chambers Island and Picnic Point.

If you are after bream, and golden trevally, have a look around the from the river mouth.

NICE ONE: Bob Cooper landed this massive buck mud crab in the Maroochy River this week. Contributed

At Caloundra, bream and grass sweetlip have been caught off the rocks at Moffat beach while trevally and cod are in the Pelican Waters Canals and local creeks that feed into the passage.

Fraser Coast

MAY is typically the transition time between the summer and winter species, so be ready to go for snapper, jew fish, tailor, bream whiting and luderick.

However there will still be plenty of mackeral, tuna, threadfin and good mud crabs to be taken.

Longtail and mack tuna and a few good spotty mackerel have been taken in Platypus Bay and there have been some nice coral trout, grassy sweetlip, blackall, good cod, tusk fish, and mackerel on the inshore reefs.

Coral trout, moses perch, nannygai, tuskfish and spanish mackerel are still being caught on the reefs out from Roonies. The Great Sandy Strait, is producing, barramundi, and threadfin salmon around the mouth of the Mary River with whiting, flathead and bream found throughout. Barramundi and threadfin salmon in the lower Mary and Susan River are still on the bite as are barramundi, bream, grunter, whiting and mangrove Jack in the lower Burrum River.