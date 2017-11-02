Fishing report: Excellent conditions offshore

JEFF AND JACK: Jeff Vere with a nice mangrove jack taken from the upper reaches of Eudlo Creek on Wednesday.

Offshore; Looking like great fish feeding activity with Saturday's full moon phase having the fish feeding and on the bite right through the weekend and into next week.

Winds and conditions for today are looking excellent for offshore fishing with winds variable 5 to 10 knots becoming east to south easterly 10 to 15 knots in the middle of the day then tending east to north easterly in the late evening and seas below a metre.

Tomorrow and right through the weekend will have fantastic conditions with lighter winds and seas with winds, variable about 10 knots and seas below 1 metre, so be fuelled up and ready to go.

North Reef for a few jew as a 14kg jew was taken on a live yakka, along with pearl perch, squire and teraglin jewfish.

The crews on Trekka 2 fished The Hards caught snapper, sea bream, iron jaw jobfish, rosy jobfish, spangled emperor, tusk fish, moses perch and pearl perch.

The crews on Cougar One fished Sunshine Reef where they caught pearl perch, red emperor, tusk fish and snapper.

TEAM: The crew on Rainbow Escape Charters did very well off Double Island Point recently, with quality reef fish including a red emperor, mangrove jack, amberjack and a nice coral trout. Contributed

Also quality amberjacks, parrot and snapper from Murphy's Reef. Coral trout, big pearl perch, red emperor and amberjack wide of Double Island Point.

Moses perch, venus tusk fish, gold spot wrasse, pearl perch, snapper, hussar and gold band snapper from the Barwon Banks.

They're still picking up good quality red emperor along with coral trout, snapper, tuskies, big amberjack, cobia, a few hussar and nice pearl perch 25nm NE of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out from Hervey Bay there are mac tuna around Roonies Point, along with threadfin salmon, a few grunter bream, flsthead and whiting throughout the Straits. The queenfish, trevally and bigger grunter bream are feeding around the rocky outcrops.

There have been some good quality whiting feeding along the beaches between Urangan and Burrum Heads.

It is worth fishing for trevally and a for a few mackerel off the Urangan Pier and recently there have been catches of jew and tuna and sharks.

School mackerel are still throughout the central bay and up along Fraser Island, with the Burrum 8 mile fairway beacon, Six-Mile and Red Neds producing quality fish. Spanish mackerel, mac tuna and long-tail tuna are feeding throughout Platypus Bay. Blackall, cod, giant trevally and trout have also been caught throughout the Bay.

Remember not to target the barramundi, as the Barramundi East Coast Closed Season has begun this week and will be enforced from the 1st of November through to 1st February. (Also note: It is also prohibited to deliberately target barramundi for catch and release during these closed seasons, as the stress of capture may prevent a fish from spawning.)

Estuaries, dams and beaches

Fraser Island: It's good time for fishing now that conditions have settled down and back to normal.

There's been reasonable tailor around Poyungan Rocks, Indian Heads and the Maheno and with plenty of dart in the gutters.

The tailor will keep feeding this month and for that matter you can often catch small numbers (ones and twos) of big solid tailor right through the year, so now that the seasonal restricted area around Indian Heads to Waddy Point is over it will be worth targeting these areas for a few good tailor.

There have been quality dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters and around the headlands.

BEAUTY: Keen angler David Schouwenburg was fishing the local creeks by stealth in his fishing kayak for this feisty mangrove jack using a Zman soft plastic. Contributed

Hervey Bay: The mangrove jack are now defending their territories and flathead from the Creek mouths along the western side of Fraser Island. Flathead and cod from River heads. Plenty of mud crabs on the move in most of the creeks and rivers.

Threadfin salmon and flathead in the Mary and Burrum rivers. Summer whiting along the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan.

Rainbow Beach; Still the odd big tailor, kingfish, mackerel, bream and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Spotty mackerel and long tail tuna from the barge crossing channel.

Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point.

Tailor from Middle rock. Flathead, dart and the odd tailor between rainbow and double Island Point. A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point. mangrove jack, flathead and estuary cod in Kauri Creek

Local dams and rivers

All local dams and rivers are still bursting at the seams after the flood run-off.

Borumba Dam has a few good bass and saratoga in the shallows and timbered areas around the Dam. Quality bass in Boondooma Dam.

The Tiaro stretch of the upper Mary River has been producing good bass numbers. Lake McDonald is full and has had good schooling bass in the northern facing bays along with Bass and saratoga in the timbers on surface lures.

The healthy bass at Lake Macdonald are not too big but fun on light gear, try spinnerbaits and jig spinners rigged on paddle tail soft plastics such as Nories Inlet Shads. Casting in close to the lily pads is has been producing good fish.

Noosa: A few dart and bream off the beaches. With the water clearing up on the flood tide there are a few good quality flathead, whiting and trevally the river mouth and in Woods Bay and from the frying pan.

PREDATOR: Jonny Baker at Borumba Dam with a lively saratoga caught last week. Contributed

Flathead from Gympie terrace, Weyba creek and Munna Point.

A few fighting mangrove jack are feeding throughout the system, so target all the snaggy and structured sites for best results.

Mud crabs throughout the lower river, especially in all of the canal systems.

Maroochydore: Whiting feeding throughout the lower river particularly on the incoming tide. Flathead, grunter, golden trevally and bream in the Cod Hole.

Few good quality mangrove jack showing up in the upper river around 48 and 54cm. Golden trevally from Twin waters. Whiting around and the Jet Ski Run.

Mud crabs are moving in the middle and lower river, creeks and canals.

Mooloolaba: Golden trevally, cod and bream off the rock walls and La Balsa stretch. Whiting from the flats above McKenzies bridge and in Mountain Creek.

Whiting and flathead from the sand basin.

Mud crabs in the lower river and canals.

Caloundra: Flathead, golden trevally and bream from the boardwalk. Trevally, whiting and bream on the dirty water line on the making tide. Whiting from Golden Beach and the bar on the banks. Mud crabs are moving throughout the passage, the creeks creek and canals.

