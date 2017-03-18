33°
News

Fishing industry rattled as white spot disease breaks barriers

Jacob Carson | 18th Mar 2017 12:01 PM
White spot disease in giant black tiger prawn (Penaeus monodon). Prawns at top and right of main photo show pink body colour typical of the acute phase of infection, while those at the bottom and to the left show classic white spots following the acute phase. Supplied: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry
White spot disease in giant black tiger prawn (Penaeus monodon). Prawns at top and right of main photo show pink body colour typical of the acute phase of infection, while those at the bottom and to the left show classic white spots following the acute phase. Supplied: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT was the outbreak they were expecting, but hoping would never come to pass.

Concern and uncertainty seem to the prevailing moods amongst the Queensland commercial fishing industry, reeling from this week's news that white spot disease had broken it's containment in the Logan River and been detected in Moreton Bay.

RELATED: White spot disease confirmed in some Moreton Bay prawns

There's also considerable frustration amongst members of the Queensland Seafood Industry Association (QSIA), many of whom predicted the outbreak was a matter of 'when', not 'if'.

"It definitely hasn't been a good week for us,” says QSIA's CEO Eric Perez.

"There's certainly a lot of concern about the impact this will have on the industry here, as well as the knock-on effects this will have on the wider community.”

There appears to be no immediate threat to fisheries in the Gympie and Cooloola Cove regions, but tests are ongoing just to determine how far the disease has spread.

As it stands, strict biosecurity measures have been implemented for the region - effectively restricting the movement of uncooked prawns and other crustaceans.

The restriction zone, expected to last for the next three months, stretches from Caloundra to the NSW border, as far inland as Ipswich.

Trawler owner Paul Williams has concerns about the implications of the discover of white spot virus in prawns in Moreton Bay will mean for the industry and hopes that the news does not tarnish the brand of the Mooloolaba king prawn, which he says has not been contaminated so far and is fine to eat.
Trawler owner Paul Williams has concerns about the implications of the discover of white spot virus in prawns in Moreton Bay will mean for the industry and hopes that the news does not tarnish the brand of the Mooloolaba king prawn, which he says has not been contaminated so far and is fine to eat. Patrick Woods

The ban currently applies to raw seafood, cooked products will still be able to be moved.

The effectiveness of this plan will likely be questioned by local producers, who believe the measures come too late to slow the halt of the 'unstoppable' disease.

RELTED: White spot threat: is fishing finished in Queensland?

After all, the Federal Government has come under fire from the industry for placing free trade above the biosecurity of Australian waterways.

It's believed the disease was initially spread to Australia through imports of seafood carrying white spot.

White spot disease is highly contagious in prawns, often proving to be fatal in crustaceans.

A prawn infected with White Spot Disease
A prawn infected with White Spot Disease Contributed

There are fears that in addition to Moreton prawn fishers being devastated, the disease could also transmit to crabs as well.

Despite the large risk posed to seafood, Mr Perez wanted to reassure customers that there was no inherent health risks to humans.

"I think people are naturally going to be very concerned about this, even outside of the industry,” he says.

"But what we want to impart on people is that they need to stick by their local seafood producers, buying local to support them through this difficult time.”

The Federal Government will be providing industry liaison officers to provide assistance to local producers, while Mr Perez went on to say the State Government's handling of the crisis was less than satisfactory.

"Look, it's very easy to place the blame on someone, but the reality is this is an unprecedented outbreak - something like this hasn't really happened before,” he says.

"Because of that the response hasn't been the best, but there's a genuine willingness to cooperate and help to prevent the spread of white spot any further.”

When asked what the immediate future for the local fishing industry was, Mr Perez says it was difficult to say, but added with the community's assistance it would be able to weather the damage white spot would bring.

"We're a resilient bunch,” he says, "We'll get through this”.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fishing industry local fishing qsia white spot white spot disease

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Fishing industry rattled as white spot disease breaks barriers

Fishing industry rattled as white spot disease breaks...

The deadly white spot disease has broken out from the Logan River, and now threatens waterways across Queensland

Want to have your say on electoral overhaul? Here's how

Submissions open over the proposed Rainbow Beach electoral changes.

Submissions open over the proposed Rainbow Beach electoral changes

Discover the world with Travellers Shop opening

'ROD' WARRIOR: Trish Larfield, Angelika O'Neill, Robyn Hodder-MacNeill and Maggie James with Rodney the Combi. Snap a pic with Rodney for your chance to win at today's grand opening.

Travellers Shop grand re-opening today in new location.

'At the very least' a public thank you is appropriate

Manager Jeff Manthey overlooks the Gympie Memorial pool at the start of its final season open.

Modest public gesture of appreciation would be appropriate

Local Partners

Weddings: Heading back to where it all started

Pelting rain and a mechanical bull make for a perfect wedding day

STRANDED: Bridge closure leaves community high and dry

STRANDED: Axel Heij, Karen Blakely, Ashleigh Jensen, Juliet Christensen, Katie Benson, Graeme Jensen, Archie Christensen, Andrew Nahrung, June Nahrung, Don Nahrung, Kerry Carlson, Jeff Carlson and David Ross.

Lives turned upside down with Dickabram Bridge out of action

Imbil seeks input on railway precinct

NEW HUB: An artists impression of the proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project.

RESIDENTS are being asked to help shape a major project in Imbil

From boxing to box step: What to check out this weekend

INTO THE RING: Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe comes to Kilkivan tonight.

Plenty to see and do around Gympie this weekend.

Veteran tennis players chasing gold in Gympie

GOLD CITY TOURNAMENT: Gympie's Barry Hardingham, 62, is looking to grab his share of the prize money at this weekend's tournament.

Senior tennis players chasing gold

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

AMANDA Seyfried has demanded nude photos of her be removed from the internet, days after Emma Watson was caught up in a similar scandal.

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

OPTIONS A PLENTY AT PIE CREEK

Lot 13 Herron Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Here you have the option of subdividing, subject to Council approval or living a life of privacy and serenity. This 54 acres at Pie Creek is in a perfect...

A PIECE OF PARADISE CLOSE TO TOWN

15 Barrett Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 1 $375,000

Situated in Widgee approx 15 minutes west of Gympie is a 2 year old, 4 bedroom Weathertex home on a fully fenced 5 acres. All the bedrooms have built-ins with the...

want 2 live the simple life!

108 Rodney Road, Curra 4570

3 1 1 $245,000!

The simple life is calling on this established 5 acre block with 3 bedroom home in Curra, north of Gympie. This is the kind of place where you can leave your...

INVITING QUEENSLANDER

25 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 8th APRIL...

Situated high on the hill overlooking town is this lovely Queenslander on a great 631m2 block. The home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, spacious sunroom, separate...

Freehold property - Under Contract

9 Chapple Lane, Gympie 4570

Commercial Freehold Property - Under Contract Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie ... Under Contract

Freehold Property - Under Contract Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie CBD location. Multiple Off Street Car Parking spaces. Established Business in...

Super Home - Big Shed - Plus Some

63 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 5 $295,000

A very neat and tidy brick exclusively listed home has cathedral ceilings in the living area, newly painted inside...and the new owners could shift straight in...

Massive 5 Bed Home...Reserve at Rear

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 5 3 3 $475,000

Enormous home with approx. 248m2 of living area and 2 full length verandahs of approx. 76m2 totalling approx. 324m2. The house has been positioned on a near level...

A Bargain + Something Different

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $279,000

This property is a real bargain with extremely motivated vendors who are ready to move on to their next adventure. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Waterside Executive Townhouse

Unit/4/26 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

Town House 3 2 2 $429,000

If you have a boat in the marina .....this townhouse is for you. If you want a sea change this townhouse is for you. The townhouse location has Snapper Creek on...

MOVE STRAIGHT IN

24 Beryl Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 2 4 $389,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a fairly new 3 bedroom highset Weathertex home on a peaceful 6 acres situated at the end of a no through road. The home has...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!