SPEAKING UP: As Australians demand country of origin labelling on seafood, conflict is emerging over how to manage the industry in Queensland.
Fishing industry future in the balance

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
A "KEY milestone in fisheries reform” or a betrayal of commercial fishers, it depends on your point of view as the state government implements new fisheries management laws.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner was enthusiastic in his backing for his government's new Sustainable Fisheries legislation, describing it as "a key plank in a 10-year, $20 million strategy”.

But Opposition shadow minister Tony Perrett said the laws had been "rammed through” parliament and would not be in line with community expectations.

"Labor's new laws make it abundantly clear they don't care about the rights of commercial fishers or their future viability,” he said.

Mr Furner said the changes were intended to shut down on black market operators "as part of the most sweeping reforms of Queensland's fishing sector in our state's history”.

"The changes are a critical step in providing the legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren and protecting jobs in our commercial and recreational fishing industries,” he said.

"More compliance officers are patrolling our waters and black marketeers are being shut down as part of the most sweeping reforms of Queensland's fishing sector.

"We're cracking down on black marketing and pushing forward with greater recognition of recreational, commercial and indigenous fishing interests,” Mr Furner said.

He said Fisheries and Boating Patrol officers would now have "stronger compliance powers and heavier penalties for those flaunting the rules”.

"We now have 20 new officers out on the water safeguarding fishing resources.”

Mr Furner said Opposition proposals would have given black market fishers a five-day head start before their catch could be inspected.

"That's five days to cover their tracks and destroy evidence.”

The changes would aim to modernise the objectives of the Fisheries Act, clarify the roles of the Minister and department, strengthen enforcement powers and reduce complexity.

But Mr Perrett said the government had ignored the advice of a committee "stacked with its own MPs.”

Mr Perrett said the government had ignored sensible recommendations and over-extended bureaucratic authority.

"Queensland's commercial fishing industry was important to the state and local economies,” he said.

Gympie Times

