FISHING: Good catches defy conditions

GOTCHA: After recent windy conditions it looks as though there will be plenty of choppy conditions forecast offshore over the weekend, so just stick to sheltered waters or be prepared to take any window of opportunity that arises.

Offshore

Could be a bit choppy later today with winds northerly 15 to 20 knots and seas around one metre, increasing to one to 1.5 metres during the afternoon or evening.

There have been catches of tuskfish, snapper, pig fish and pearl perch from the Barwon Banks. Wild Thing 2 fished North Reef this week where they caught pearl perch, snapper, trevally, grass sweetlip and gold spot cod. Double Island Point had red emperor, amberjack, jew, grass sweetlip, moses perch, gold spot cod, venus tusk fish and bagged out on snapper. School and spotty mackerel on the close reefs between Caloundra and Coolum. Snapper, sweetlip and moses perch from the Blinker. Snapper, Maori cod and tusk fish from Murphy's Reef.

Robert Whiting holidaying from England, landed this feisty queenfish, between Chambers Island and the Cod Hole on Wednesday afternoon on the incoming tide. Contributed

Snapper, pearl perch, red throat emperor, sweetlip, tusk fish, hussar, moses perch and mulloway 20nm east of Wide Bay Bar.

Out from Hervey Bay there are school and broad barred mackerel and a few coral trout on the close in shallower reefs out from Rooney's Point and on the close reefs out from Burrum, Gatakers Bay, Coongul, the Arch Cliffs and around the shipping beacons. Broad barred mackerel from the Burrum 8 mile and Urangan channel.

Warning to watch out for white spot disease in prawns. White spot disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects crustaceans such as prawns, crabs and yabbies. It was first discovered in south-east Queensland in 2016. Since this outbreak the virus has been found in a number of wild crustaceans in the Moreton Bay area. So this means that raw prawns, yabbies marine worms cannot be removed from a restricted area extending from Caloundra to the New South Wales border following a line 100m off the east coast of Bribie, Moreton and Stradbroke Islands. The restrictions are to reduce the likelihood of the disease spreading. Remember prawns purchased from a supermarket for human consumption should not be used for bait and unwanted bait and seafood should be put in the bin and not discarded in the waterways. Imported crustaceans such as prawns could carry the disease. If you buy or catch prawns that you think have white spot disease remember to report by contacting Biosecurity Queensland on 132 523.

Estuaries, dams and beaches

There has been plenty of weed in the gutters along the eastern beaches of Fraser Island with less in the northern areas. So in the areas without weed there have been dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters. Chopper tailor have been plentiful north of the Maheno wreck. Bigger jew near Yidney Rocks. A few keen anglers have been targeting a few quality Spanish mackerel well out behind the breakers using drones to deliver their rigged baits and have been landing some big fish. There is a little over a week of the annual closure to go, so please remember, that the annual closed waters area runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point from August 1 to September 30 every year. During the closure period all fishing is prohibited from the foreshore within this area from 400m south of Indian Head to 400m north of Waddy Point and continues 400m out to sea from the low tide mark.

The next couple of months near Hervey Bay will have the flathead feeding from the creek mouths along the western side of Fraser Island and from the lower Burrum River. Flathead, tailor and cod from River Heads. Summer whiting off the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan. Tarpon, mangrove jack, threadfin salmon, barra and trevally in the upper Burrum River. Threadfin salmon, barramundi and plenty of good flathead in the Mary River.

YOUNG ANGLER: Ted Kuirk landed a nice 31cm whiting off Chambers Island on Wednesday. Contributed

At Rainbow Beach there are tailor, kingfish, mackerel, bream and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Spotty mackerel and long tail tuna from the barge crossing channel. Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point. Tailor from Middle Rock. Flathead between rainbow and Double Island Point.

A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point. Barramundi, mangrove jack and estuary cod in Kauri Creek.

Local dams and rivers

Lake McDonald has had good schooling bass in the northern facing bays along with bass and saratoga in The Timbers on surface lures. In Borumba Dam yellowbelly are taking lure and bait in The Timbers. The odd saratoga and plenty of bass on surface lures. Quality bass in The Timbers as well. Good bass and golden perch in the Mary River and its tributaries.

Around Noosa there are quality whiting to 37cm on the flats throughout the lower river. Noosa River Fishing Safaris caught and released a 54cm flathead in the Woods Bay. Trevally and flathead in the Woods Bay, the river mouth and off Munna Point. Grunter, flathead and whiting in Lake Cooroibah. Jacks in Woods Bay and the back of the sound. Flathead along Tewantin stretch. Cod, bream and a flathead went 90cm was caught and released on live yabbies for bait in Weyba Creek.

At Maroochydore there are sand crabs from the lower river. Whiting and flathead from around the sand bags. Flathead 78cm released and a 72cm kept from the Cod Hole, yesterday as well as good catches from Bli Bli flats and the creek mouths. Jacks in Cornmeal Creek and Twin Waters canal. Flathead, queenfish, jew, estuary cod and hair tail in the Cod Hole. Bream, good sand crabs and flathead along Twin Waters, Cotton Tree stretch and in Cornmeal Creek area. Mangrove jack and jew from the rock bars in the middle and upper river.

Peter Batey has recently been fishing for some quality bass in the sheltered waters of Borumba Dam. Contributed

In and around Mooloolaba there's whiting and plenty of good dart in the surf from Bokarina and Wurtulla. Bream and cod from the rock walls.

Mangrove jack in the Kawana canals and from the rock bars in the upper river. Trevally and cod around Minyama Island.

Whiting from the sand basin and the entrance to Mountain Creek.

At Caloundra there are whiting in Currimundi Lake as well as dart off the beaches. Getting a few good quality flathead inside the bar, off the northern tip of Bribie Island and from the creek mouths.

Whiting are wide spread throughout the Passage, with best catches along Golden Beach. Jacks and cod in Pelican Waters canal. Blue swimmer crabs between the bar and Military Jetty.